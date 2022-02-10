Award-Winning 1973 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Flaunts Two-Stroke Abs and Restored Hardware

The Mach IV is one of the most legendary motorcycles of the seventies, but you’ll need some serious skill to keep it under control.
The immaculate 1973 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV we’ll be looking at today won the “Best Vintage” award at the 2021 Victory Moto Show, and it was purchased by the current owner back in October. Under previous ownership, this sexy thing has been treated to an extensive restoration from head to toe, receiving fresh paintwork, chromed D.I.D hoops and a shiny three-into-three exhaust with upswept mufflers.
Its double cradle skeleton was powder-coated to keep things looking nice and tidy, while the steering damper, gearbox and Nippon Seiki instrumentation have all been rebuilt during the makeover. Additionally, Kawasaki’s old-school phenom also features overhauled forks, an upgraded rear drum brake and a modern set of Dunlop tires installed in 2021.
This funky piece of Japanese machinery draws power from a two-stroke 748cc inline-three engine that inhales via triple Mikuni VM30SC carbs. The air-cooled fiend is connected to the bike’s chain-driven rear wheel through a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver up to 74 ponies in the region of 6,800 spins per minute. At a lower point on the rpm range, the mill can generate as much as 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twist.
Ultimately, the H2 Mach IV is capable of finishing the quarter-mile jog in 12.3 ticks, before topping out at 120 mph (193 kph). With a dry weight of just 423 pounds (192 kg), this bad boy will only need five seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph). Last but not least, its fuel capacity is rated at 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the award-winning ‘73 MY treasure pictured above is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Wednesday, February 16. If you’d like to see the two-stroke titan in your driveway, then be prepared to spend a small fortune, as the top bidder is offering a hefty $18,000 to secure this purchase.
Its double cradle skeleton was powder-coated to keep things looking nice and tidy, while the steering damper, gearbox and Nippon Seiki instrumentation have all been rebuilt during the makeover. Additionally, Kawasaki’s old-school phenom also features overhauled forks, an upgraded rear drum brake and a modern set of Dunlop tires installed in 2021.
This funky piece of Japanese machinery draws power from a two-stroke 748cc inline-three engine that inhales via triple Mikuni VM30SC carbs. The air-cooled fiend is connected to the bike’s chain-driven rear wheel through a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver up to 74 ponies in the region of 6,800 spins per minute. At a lower point on the rpm range, the mill can generate as much as 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twist.
Ultimately, the H2 Mach IV is capable of finishing the quarter-mile jog in 12.3 ticks, before topping out at 120 mph (193 kph). With a dry weight of just 423 pounds (192 kg), this bad boy will only need five seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph). Last but not least, its fuel capacity is rated at 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
As you’re reading these paragraphs, the award-winning ‘73 MY treasure pictured above is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Wednesday, February 16. If you’d like to see the two-stroke titan in your driveway, then be prepared to spend a small fortune, as the top bidder is offering a hefty $18,000 to secure this purchase.