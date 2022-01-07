Dodge Demon Proves to Be a Proper Sparring Partner for the Kawasaki Ninja

More on this:

1 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Drags Suzuki Hayabusa, It's Not Even Wobbling Close

2 Ninja vs Demon: Flagship Dodge Challenger Gives Kawasaki ZX-14R a Reason to Get Worked Up

3 Tesla Model S Plaid vs Modded Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 - "How the Hell Did You Beat Him?"

4 Hemi Cuda Gets Challenged by Kawasaki Ninja, the Gap Is Big

5 Dodge Demon Drag Races Kawasaki Ninja, Gets Instant Discipline