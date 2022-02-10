Ram 1500 Firefighter Edition Unveiled, On Sale This Spring From $46,625

Ram has just unveiled a new special edition ‘Built to Serve’ 1500 pickup truck, meant to honor the firefighter community. Dubbed the Ram 1500 Firefighter Edition, it is one of three models set to pay tribute to first responders. The other two will honor police officers and emergency medical service providers.
Production is set to kick off this month at the company’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan, with an on-sale date scheduled for later this Spring. As for the price, it will retail from $46,625 plus $1,795 destination.
Each of the three first responder service edition trucks will come with two specially selected low-volume exterior paint colors, which will evoke the spirit, mission and history of that service. This firefighter-themed Ram 1500 model is offered in Redline and Diamond Black exterior colors, to go with a black interior featuring orange accent stitching.
All Ram 1500 ‘Built to Serve’ trucks come with unique interior and exterior features, such as a United States flag and a Built to Serve decal on each rear quarter panel. They also get all-black grille and grille surrounds, black bumpers and bezels, plus 20-inch wheels with a unique Technical Gray finish.
Other highlights include body-color wheel flares, black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.
Inside, they get a special instrument panel badge, optional lockable console storage, performance cloth and vinyl Sport seats, black Onyx Chrome trim and all-weather rubber slush mats. By the way, these Firefighter Edition models get a firefighter-inspired cabin with performance cloth and premium vinyl seats.
Ram 1500 Built to Serve trucks will also offer plenty of off-roading features such as all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear axle, Hill Descent Control, front suspension skid plate, steering gear skid plate, fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, tow hooks and heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers.
“After honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with our initial Built to Serve models, we felt it would be equally important to also extend our gratitude to all first responders who serve or have served our communities,” said Ram brand CEO, Mike Koval Jr. “Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
