All-New 2024 Ram Electric Pickup Takes CGI Form to Scare F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV

But no. VW had to go and cheat during diesel emissions tests and in order to save face, they announced their full commitment to a fully electric future. Naturally, rival brands couldn’t just stand by and watch and so the EV revolution kicked into gear.
I’m not ignoring Tesla’s influence in all of this, but make no mistake, the Model S, 3, X and Y (that’s the proper order), would have gone on unrivaled for many more years had VW not screwed the pooch, forcing the entire industry to make a major shift.
You might recall that many carmakers resisted the idea of electric mobility, especially supercar-makers and brands that deal in mostly utilitarian products. Of course, in the end, everyone came around, some more willing and with more inspiration than others. If you ask me, the likes of Mercedes and BMW straight up panicked, but no need to get into all that again.
We’re here to discuss pickup trucks, the backbone of these great United States. Elon Musk saw the writing on the wall and gave us the Cybertruck before anyone knew what hit them (now if they could only put it in production already). Then came the likes of Rivian, GMC with the all-new Hummer EV, the F-150 Lightning by Ford and more recently, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Ram 1500 pickup truck is concerned. The Ram EV, while a complete mystery today, should hold all the cards in its battle against its blue oval and bowtie-badged rivals.
Engineers working on the project have a massive advantage seen as how they can study the F-150 Lightning and the Silverado EV, in order to make sure their spec sheets can be trumped. It’s not going to be easy but it’s certainly doable.
The F-150 Lightning’s base configuration packs 426 hp and offers a maximum range of 230 miles (370 km). All that is courtesy of a 98-kWh battery and a dual motor setup. You can opt for a larger 131-kWh battery too, which is probably the one you want if you’re also planning to put your truck to work. In flagship spec, the Ford produces 563 hp and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of torque and can cover 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge.
As for the Silverado EV, only two trim levels are currently available in the entry-level WT spec with 510 hp, and the RST First Edition with 664 hp. The latter also packs 780 lb-ft (1,060 Nm) of torque, not that much more than the Ford. GM expects more than 400 miles (644 km) of range on a full charge.
In terms of aesthetics, all we can do is speculate, which is exactly what our talented friend Joao Kleber Amaral did in these exclusive renderings. They’re obviously based on the Silverado EV, but he did a good job on the front fascia and the slightly more futuristic and streamlined profile.
There’s obviously no reason why the real Ram EV would have any visual features in common with the Silverado EV, and I would actually prefer it if Stellantis came up with a completely new design, as opposed to just removing the classic radiator grille from the regular Ram 1500, strapping an EV badge on the side and calling it a day.
