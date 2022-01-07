The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Comes With Strings Attached for Dealers and Customers Alike

When the Ford Motor Company revived the Shelby GT500 with the 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 coupled to a dual-clutch transmission, many dealerships were glad to apply ridiculous markups. The same thing happened to the Bronco Sport and Bronco, and it keeps getting worse.
After numerous backlashes against greedy dealers, Ford has finally had enough. With first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning expected to happen this spring, the Blue Oval has advised its dealers to refrain from applying any markups on these vehicles because it impacts customer satisfaction.
Posted on the f150gen14.com forum, an internal memo states that dealers who engage in such practices will have their allocation redirected to other dealers for the entirety of the model year. But that’s only half of the story.
The e-mail further states that “Ford is offering support for a no-sale provision to be signed by the customer at the time of purchase.” In other words, the Dearborn-based automaker prohibits F-150 Lightning customers from reselling the all-electric pickup truck for a whole year. Considering that it’s a legally-binding contract, flipping a truck would mean trouble.
Now available to configure on Ford.com, the F-150 Lightning comes in four distinct flavors: Pro for the work-oriented specification, XLT, Lariat, and the well-equipped Platinum. Aimed at fleet operators, the Pro starts at $39,974 before taxes and the federal government’s tax credit. As a brief refresher, going electric helps you save $7,500 on your annual tax bill.
The base trim comes with a dual-motor powertrain, the smaller of two battery choices, an estimated range of 230 miles (370 kilometers) including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload, the 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard, Mega Power Frunk, and a 12-inch touchscreen that runs SYNC 4.
Customers who need more driving range, fret not because Ford has got you covered. The Pro isn’t available with the larger pack, but if you level up to the XLT, you can specify it for quite a tremendous bundle of cash. More specifically, it costs a whopping $19,500 over the standard pack.
Posted on the f150gen14.com forum, an internal memo states that dealers who engage in such practices will have their allocation redirected to other dealers for the entirety of the model year. But that’s only half of the story.
The e-mail further states that “Ford is offering support for a no-sale provision to be signed by the customer at the time of purchase.” In other words, the Dearborn-based automaker prohibits F-150 Lightning customers from reselling the all-electric pickup truck for a whole year. Considering that it’s a legally-binding contract, flipping a truck would mean trouble.
Now available to configure on Ford.com, the F-150 Lightning comes in four distinct flavors: Pro for the work-oriented specification, XLT, Lariat, and the well-equipped Platinum. Aimed at fleet operators, the Pro starts at $39,974 before taxes and the federal government’s tax credit. As a brief refresher, going electric helps you save $7,500 on your annual tax bill.
The base trim comes with a dual-motor powertrain, the smaller of two battery choices, an estimated range of 230 miles (370 kilometers) including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload, the 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard, Mega Power Frunk, and a 12-inch touchscreen that runs SYNC 4.
Customers who need more driving range, fret not because Ford has got you covered. The Pro isn’t available with the larger pack, but if you level up to the XLT, you can specify it for quite a tremendous bundle of cash. More specifically, it costs a whopping $19,500 over the standard pack.