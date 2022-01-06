1965 Ford Mustang True Barn Find Has Been Sitting for 49 Years, Everything Original

Garage-kept Mustangs are the best Mustangs, and the 1965 model that we have here is just the living proof in this regard.
It’s not hard to figure out this car has been sitting for a long time, and according to the second owner, this Mustang hasn’t been driven on public roads since at least 1973. In other words, this vehicle has been sitting for nearly 50 years, so it’s a true barn find that’s now hoping for a full restoration.
Always parked in a garage, this Mustang comes with very small rust, so it just looks to be a very solid candidate for a full restoration. It could be an easy project requiring just a little TLC, but you should still go inspect the vehicle in person to make sure everything is just as good as it sounds.
The original V8 is still there under the hood, and the owner says on Craigslist it still turns over freely. We don’t know if it starts or not, but given everything is in pretty good condition, there’s no reason not to believe the engine is alive as well.
This all-original Ford Mustang also comes with the full documentation since new, including the bill of sale. It’s now sitting in front of someone’s house under a cover, and this is the reason it should find a new owner as soon as possible.
We all know that spending too much time outside can’t be good for a piece of metal, so hopefully, someone out there is willing to give this car a second chance.
The 1965 Mustang, however, won’t necessarily be as affordable as you’d expect it to be. Given its solid condition and since everything is still original, the owner believes $10,000 is a fair price. At some level, it is, but you should go check out the car in person. It’s currently parked in New Jersey.
Always parked in a garage, this Mustang comes with very small rust, so it just looks to be a very solid candidate for a full restoration. It could be an easy project requiring just a little TLC, but you should still go inspect the vehicle in person to make sure everything is just as good as it sounds.
The original V8 is still there under the hood, and the owner says on Craigslist it still turns over freely. We don’t know if it starts or not, but given everything is in pretty good condition, there’s no reason not to believe the engine is alive as well.
This all-original Ford Mustang also comes with the full documentation since new, including the bill of sale. It’s now sitting in front of someone’s house under a cover, and this is the reason it should find a new owner as soon as possible.
We all know that spending too much time outside can’t be good for a piece of metal, so hopefully, someone out there is willing to give this car a second chance.
The 1965 Mustang, however, won’t necessarily be as affordable as you’d expect it to be. Given its solid condition and since everything is still original, the owner believes $10,000 is a fair price. At some level, it is, but you should go check out the car in person. It’s currently parked in New Jersey.