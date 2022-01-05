“Killer” Fox Body Ford Mustang Rides Grounded Towards Possible Real Build

Although they obviously have major preferences, sometimes certain people are quite indiscriminate with their automotive choices. The same might be said about virtual artists, probably.
Let us take Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, for example. His followers know very well that he is one of the lucky ones, as this CGI expert not only creates wishful thinking ideas but is also commissioned to deliver digital pre-visualizations of upcoming real-world builds.
As such, it’s only logical for him to be unbiased towards virtual creations. Just about anything goes, from classic rides to fresh or restomodded trucks. Alas, his general preference – probably triggered by his continental America location – naturally leans toward locally-sourced ideas. With the occasional JDM twist, just for good measure.
But digging deeper, we can also see that he’s got quite a knack for non-discriminatively jumping back and forth between General Motors and Blue Oval heroes. With a narrow, special focus on two nameplates in particular: Chevy’s Nova and the Fox Body Ford Mustang.
We have no idea if these are so prominently featured across his social media exploits out of personal preference or because actual, paid work persuaded him into highlighting them more often than not. But we do have a hunch that he’s secretly in love with both Novas and Fox Bodys.
For example, he recently showcased a bonkers, murdered-out third-generation Nova with a huge, red-detailed blower. Then, he quickly dressed up another Nova in crimson restomod attire and called in perfect. On the other hand, his winter ride choice for this past December was an eerie, “Snow Wide” Fox Body Mustang that rode low... probably for the seven CGI dwarfs.
Now, this latest “Killer” Fox Body Mustang is directly commissioned by somebody. And, hopefully, it will one day see the restomod light of day in the real world. Until then, let’s admire the gray way of how “cars don’t go to heaven but to the ground they do.” Yep, he’s got a flair not just for poetics, but also for decidedly cool slammed rides...
