2022 Lamborghini 400 GT Design Idea Looks Like a Big Emoji

Lamborghini have basically reinvented themselves when they launched the Urus a few years ago, as the super SUV has doubled their sales.
A fourth model was rumored to join the family at one point, perhaps with a 2+2 seating layout, but it never happened, and with the electrified cloud hovering over the brand, it seems less likely that they will launch it.
Nonetheless, 2+2 models were once part of their lineup, and you may remember the Jarama, Islero, and 400 GT. These were definitely not the prettiest cars signed by the Raging Bull, but they got the GT job done. Not only that, but they also helped pave the way for Lamborghini, turning it into the world famous brand that we all know.
Now, while a 2+2 is not on the menu at the Italian marque, such a vehicle was drawn by spdesignsest. It uses the Huracan EVO as a starting point, sports the famous double headlamp design of the 400 GT, a wider grille, less aggressive side air intakes, and a few black accents contrasting the yellow body. It definitely won’t win any beauty contests, as it looks like a big emoji on wheels.
It would’ve definitely been more interesting to see how the rear mid-engine layout of the Huracan would have worked in a 2+2 configuration, but, unfortunately, the rendering artist called it a day after redesigning the front end of the car.
Before calling it a day ourselves, as far as this story is concerned anyway, we will remind you that the Huracan EVO has 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine is married to a seven-speed auto, rocketing the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and up to over 202 mph (325 kph).
