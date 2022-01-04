Symphonic Venom 1000 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Shows Grass Is Still Green

Now that a completely new year is slowly underway, everyone is kicking off the proceeds the best way they can. Of course, when you are a certain tuner from Sealy, Texas, things are always a bit roaring...
What better way to start 2022 than to ensure you are the envy of everyone? First of all, not just because you are a world-famous aftermarket provider and small-time auto manufacturer. But also due to your privileged location in a sunny state where the grass is still greener than the average, although we are well into the winter season.
Sure, the grass in and around Hennessey Performance Engineering’s Pennzoil Proving Grounds does have a slight yellow tint... But that’s probably just to make sure it matches the paintjob on Hennessey’s first ride out into 2022. That one was performed with a Grabber Yellow Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that just went through a Venom 1000 package upgrade.
As such, via “a few” tricks, it is now capable of duking it out with any Hellcat out there (including Redeyes). Highlights include the upgraded air system, supercharger, intercooler, as well as a host of modifications to accept a flex-fuel system, among others. That way, it jumps from the stock level of 760 horsepower to 900 ponies on 93 octane pump gas or no less than 1,000 hp when fed with E85.
Also equipped with the cool Carbon Fiber Track Pack, this exquisite Grabber Yellow GT500 decided to pay a visit at the Pennzoil Proving Ground as mandated by Hennessey’s pledge to a chassis dyno, road, and track test every vehicle it upgrades for up to 400 miles (644 km). Probably not all of them were spent making the video embedded below, but at least we know that Hennessey’s crew knows how to have fun in 2022.
The cinematic action video does not provide any specifics – there are no acceleration, top speed, or timed track lap trials. Those are probably reserved for the usual crop of drag racing and off-road shenanigans we have come accustomed to. Instead, what we have here is a plain fun attempt at letting emotion (and shaky cam prowess) take over. With rumbles, roars, and whines, of course!
