2021 Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt Cars Get Released, You Should Keep an Eye Out for Them

Going out to buy Hot Wheels cars feels like an adventure. Because you should always keep an eye out for the special Treasure Hunt or Super Treasure Hunt cars. They could be under your nose at the store, and you might not even know it. That's why it's always good to carry a list of these items with you at all times.
While some Hot Wheels collectors are already opening up the newest 2022 cases, for most people, the 2021 collection is still an interesting topic. According to your current location, there might still be stores that haven't sold all of their 2021 stock. And that means that you still have a chance to find the rarest of the mainline models that were released last year. This story can aid you in your quest to identify those particular cars.
A total of 15 Treasure Hunt models were available throughout 2021. If you're curious to know how rare a Treasure Hunt model is, that's a bit difficult to answer. You'll see various numbers provided by different people, but one thing is for sure: throughout 2021, I've only managed to find a single Treasure Hunt car. I've seen some people finding as many as 3 to 5 of these vehicles. Sure, some of the hardcore collectors have them all lined up.
But that's rarely the case if you don't go out shopping at least twice a week through every single store that sells Hot Wheels in your area. The Super Treasure Hunt cars are rarer and more valuable as a consequence, but hey, either option is pretty good. If you need one easy tip on finding these vehicles, just look for the "circle flame" symbol. The first TH model of 2021 was the Baja Bone Shaker, a car that has "Treasure Haunt" written on the sides.
Bone Shaker is always a classic, albeit not to everyone's taste. Next up, a cast I've never really liked or understood. Who wants to have a hotdog on wheels anyway? A friend of mine gifted me a regular version a few years ago, but I always keep it away from sight. I've never met someone who has a passion for the Street Wiener, but hey, to each his own.
The Custom '77 Dodge Van was a nice addition to the line-up, and this diecast goes as far back as 2008. The Motosaurus is up next, and it feels strange to see a TH inspired by a Stegosaurus joining this list. But this probably works well for kids that haven't yet celebrated their 10th birthday. The Skull Shaker isn't all that bad, and the bubblehead skull reminds me of Dick Dastardly for some reason.
Mattel included a motorcycle on the TH list, but the Tred Shredder is somehow less than memorable. Creating 1/64 scale motorcycles doesn't feel like the way to go, but this might still have an audience. The Deora II is the only TH I came across in 2021. I feel sorry I decided to let it go, especially considering the history behind this particular model.
Ford Mustang Funny car, and this is a diecast any quarter-mile (402 meters) enthusiast can get behind. This is, without doubt, one of the coolest cars on the list. At least it feels more exciting than the Chrysler Pacifica. But then again, that cast was introduced in 2019. And that makes it slightly more special than the Funny Car.
At one point, I think I saw over 10 people bragging about finding the TH 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The 1/64 scale car is as popular as its real-life counterpart, and this one is even more so. We're nearing the end of the 2021 TH list, and the "Asteroid Interceptor" Ollie Rocket is not something collectors would go crazy about. Still, if you insist on getting every single vehicle Mattel launches each year, then go ahead.
Just be sure you have the extra space needed to hoard them all. If you aren't paying attention, you might even overlook the 1978 Dodge Red Express Truck and perhaps even the Justice League Batmobile. But the one car you are bound to love at first sight is the 1965 Ford Galaxie, with 21 written on the sides.
These can sell for as much as $20, depending on the seller. The Lamborghini Countach Police Car is the last vehicle on the list, and although it isn't Mattel's coolest looking Lambo, it's still nice to have one sitting on the shelf. Oh, and if you're keen on getting all these vehicles at the same time, you might want to check out the eBay auctions.
