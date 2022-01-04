Breaking: Official Ford F-150 Lightning Prices Leaked in Forums, Should Be Live Any Moment

In a document released to dealers, Ford revealed all the information surrounding F-150 Lightning, including pricing, equipment, and sales strategy. According to the document, the model’s configurator is expected to go live today, while the first retail customers will receive their invitations to order the car on January 6.
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the U.S. Although it was kind of expected since the F-150 is the most sold nameplate coast to coast, Ford got caught off-guard with the overwhelming number of preorders. It was bad, so bad that preorders were halted until the Blue Oval figured what to do next, and we must say they did great.
Ford announced it will increase F-150 Lightning projected production to keep up with demand and the preorders resumed. We are not sure how this will cope with the current number of reservations, at over 200,000, but we will see in the coming days as the configurator will go online and the first customers will convert their preorders into firm orders. We know dealers already started to charge significant markups for the car.
It was kind of strange to see such huge demand though, as nobody knew the price of the car they were so eager to buy. Until now, that is, as Ford dealers got their heads-up and the information leaked on the internet, as it sometimes happens. According to the document shared on the f150gen14 forum, the F-150 Lightning has a starting MSRP price of $39,974 for the base PRO version but can go as high as $90,874 in the case of the top Platinum trim.
It will probably be the XLT variant that will be the most popular with customers, thanks to its balanced feature set and affordable price, starting at $52,974. XLT is also the first trim in the range that you can order with the extended battery option. From there on the things will go crazy with Lariat trims starting at $67,474. We wouldn’t be surprised to find the Platinum would be more popular than Lariat, though, and one of the slides in the document shows Ford expects this too.
Check out the document below to see all there is to know about the Ford F-150 Lightning sales strategy. This includes the charging options and accessories, as well as dealer inside info that could prove useful when you enter the showroom.
