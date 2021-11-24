Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition Set to Give Santa's Reindeers Some Competition

More than 20 Ram trucks will participate at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, keeping the tradition alive. This year will be a special one as the recently unveiled Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition is set to give Rudolph some competition. The truck, dressed in red accents, will pull Santa's sleigh down the streets of Manhattan, offering a magical experience to the audience.
Introduced at the State Fair of Texas on September 23rd, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition will pose some competition for Santa's youngest reindeer at Macy's parade. Although it won't have the same magic powers as Rudolph, it has its own "magic" tricks that help it pull the sleigh.
Ready to tackle any adventure, the truck has a towing capacity of up to 12,750 lbs (5,783 kg) when equipped with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with eTorque. Thus, guiding Santa through New York will be a breeze.
Its shiny exterior, based on the black Ram Night Edition, will have specific red accents. Stellantis has recently teamed up with the non-profit organization (RED) to fight the global health crisis through live-saving programs. As part of this commitment, every new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition features unique red grille lettering, making the truck fit perfectly in Rudolph's role.
The door and center console badging are also painted red to add to the striking contrast with the black interior. Although the RED Edition will be in the center of attention at the parade, it won't be the only vehicle present.
More than 20 Ram trucks will pull all of the floats and will help tow tool containers, costumes, and other items. Around 60 trucks and Ram ProMaster vans will be on standby for Macy's parade, many of which will be used for behind-the-scenes activities.
The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take place on November 25th in New York and will air nationwide on NBC-TV in all time zones.
Ready to tackle any adventure, the truck has a towing capacity of up to 12,750 lbs (5,783 kg) when equipped with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with eTorque. Thus, guiding Santa through New York will be a breeze.
Its shiny exterior, based on the black Ram Night Edition, will have specific red accents. Stellantis has recently teamed up with the non-profit organization (RED) to fight the global health crisis through live-saving programs. As part of this commitment, every new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition features unique red grille lettering, making the truck fit perfectly in Rudolph's role.
The door and center console badging are also painted red to add to the striking contrast with the black interior. Although the RED Edition will be in the center of attention at the parade, it won't be the only vehicle present.
More than 20 Ram trucks will pull all of the floats and will help tow tool containers, costumes, and other items. Around 60 trucks and Ram ProMaster vans will be on standby for Macy's parade, many of which will be used for behind-the-scenes activities.
The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take place on November 25th in New York and will air nationwide on NBC-TV in all time zones.