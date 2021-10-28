Here’s the Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Kicking Up Some Dirt

4 Designer of the 1,817 Horsepower Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Walks Us Through its Design

One of the maddest incarnations of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, what Hennessey Performance Engineering calls Mammoth 1000 is no street princess. The Sealy-based tuner has published a video of their super truck going off the beaten path, demonstrating its go-anywhere capability. 19 photos



Level up to Stage 2, and you’re presented with 37-inch hooves and electronic fold-out steps. Limited to 200 examples, of which more than 100 units have been spoken for, the Mammoth 1000 is rocking 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,134 Nm) of torque from a seriously upgraded Hellcat mill.



Priced from $150,000 sans option but including the stock vehicle, the colossus in the featured video hides a 2.65-liter supercharger under its hood. The high-flow blower is complemented by a heavy-duty belt and front-/rear-drive pulley upgrades. The spark plugs, thermostat, fuel injectors, and filtration system are upgraded as well, and obviously enough, the engine and transmission control modules are treated to proprietary calibrations.



The 6.2-liter HEMI engine further boasts a crank damper pin assembly upgrade. Every Mammoth 1000 is tested on Hennessey’s track up to 400 miles (650 kilometers) before delivery, and every build is that more special thanks to serialized plaques for the dashboard and engine compartment.



Customers who believe the Mammoth 1000 isn’t right for a weekend getaway with the family can get a



