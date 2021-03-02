Ram 1500 Spitfire Puts an End to Built to Serve Edition Trucks

It was a hell of a ride, which started more than a year ago with Ram’s way of honoring the men and women fighting in each of the five U.S. military service branches (we know, there’s six of them now). And now, the Built to Serve edition line of trucks comes to an end.
Over the past year and a half, at three-month intervals, Ram released about 8,000 of these machines, specced to honor the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Each branch got treated to about 2,000 special edition trucks, wrapped in unique colors.
The fifth and final installment of the limited edition series, consisting of just 1,000 units, was announced this week by the truck maker. There are 500 of them wrapped in a color called Spitfire, and another 500 coming in Bright White, both boasting an interior in black with orange accent stitching.
Like all others of their breed, these trucks come with unique appointments, like 20-inch aluminum wheels, body-color wheel flares, all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, and of course black badges (full specs in the press release section below).
“These Built to Serve models are just one way we honor those who have selflessly served,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
Ram says the final batch of the Built to Serve line will enter production at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan in the second quarter of the year.
If you are wondering why Ram skipped the chance of honoring the only branch the military gained in over 70 years, the Space Force, it's because of timing. Donald Trump’s brainchild only came to be officially at the end of 2019, after Ram announced the Built to Serve edition.
The fifth and final installment of the limited edition series, consisting of just 1,000 units, was announced this week by the truck maker. There are 500 of them wrapped in a color called Spitfire, and another 500 coming in Bright White, both boasting an interior in black with orange accent stitching.
Like all others of their breed, these trucks come with unique appointments, like 20-inch aluminum wheels, body-color wheel flares, all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, and of course black badges (full specs in the press release section below).
“These Built to Serve models are just one way we honor those who have selflessly served,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
Ram says the final batch of the Built to Serve line will enter production at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan in the second quarter of the year.
If you are wondering why Ram skipped the chance of honoring the only branch the military gained in over 70 years, the Space Force, it's because of timing. Donald Trump’s brainchild only came to be officially at the end of 2019, after Ram announced the Built to Serve edition.