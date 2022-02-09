Supercharge Your Riding Experience With This 5,400-Mile 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2

What we’re about to inspect is basically a fiendish fighter jet with wheels instead of wings.
With its aerodynamic construction, high-tech rider aids and brutal power output digits, the mighty Kawasaki Ninja H2 can only be described as an absolute rocket. This article’s photo gallery shows a 2015 model with 5,400 miles (8,700 km) on the odometer, sporting a premium pair of Dunlop Sportmax Q4 tires with 2020 date codes.
The Japanese marvel draws power from a supercharged 998cc inline-four leviathan, which is coupled with a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Featuring dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and an electronic fuel injection with 50 mm (two inches) throttle bodies, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of producing as much as 200 hp at 11,000 rpm.
When the tachometer hits 10,500 spins per minute, a monstrous torque output of 98 pound-feet (133 Nm) will be generated at the crankshaft. This force can launch the Ninja H2 from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.6 face-melting seconds, and it’ll only need a further seven ticks to sprint past the quarter-mile mark. Ultimately, Kawasaki’s missile will top out at 186 mph (300 kph).
Suspension duties are managed by a full suite of KYB components, including 43 mm (1.7 inches) AOS-II forks at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the other end. The bike’s front wheel is brought to a halt thanks to dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake rotors and radially-mounted four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear 17-inch unit carries a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.
This gnarly piece of two-wheeled machinery is getting ready to part ways with its current owner, so you could be the next person who gets to tame its 200 supercharged ponies! The 2015 MY Ninja H2 will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until February 15, so you’ve still got plenty of time to check it out before the bidding deadline is reached.
The Japanese marvel draws power from a supercharged 998cc inline-four leviathan, which is coupled with a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Featuring dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and an electronic fuel injection with 50 mm (two inches) throttle bodies, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of producing as much as 200 hp at 11,000 rpm.
When the tachometer hits 10,500 spins per minute, a monstrous torque output of 98 pound-feet (133 Nm) will be generated at the crankshaft. This force can launch the Ninja H2 from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.6 face-melting seconds, and it’ll only need a further seven ticks to sprint past the quarter-mile mark. Ultimately, Kawasaki’s missile will top out at 186 mph (300 kph).
Suspension duties are managed by a full suite of KYB components, including 43 mm (1.7 inches) AOS-II forks at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the other end. The bike’s front wheel is brought to a halt thanks to dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake rotors and radially-mounted four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear 17-inch unit carries a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.
This gnarly piece of two-wheeled machinery is getting ready to part ways with its current owner, so you could be the next person who gets to tame its 200 supercharged ponies! The 2015 MY Ninja H2 will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until February 15, so you’ve still got plenty of time to check it out before the bidding deadline is reached.