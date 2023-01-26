First-Generation Suzuki Hayabusa Was Turned Into Crazy Fast Snow Bike

With its sleek, aerodynamic design and the 175-hp engine, the first-generation Suzuki Hayabusa (GSX1300R) gained quite a reputation as a high-performance motorcycle - it certainly was the fastest at the time of its launch - and quickly established itself as a favorite among motorcycling enthusiasts back in 1999.
During its 24-year lifespan, the Hayabusa proved its versatility and performed well in a variety of different settings and situations. Besides its intended use as a sports bike, it was used for racing, track and canyon riding, off-roading, and even long-distance touring due to its comfortable riding position and large fuel tank.
Idaho-based Grind Hard Plumbing Co, a small team known for building crazy cars and contraptions, has tried something new with a first-generation Suzuki Hayabusa - they turned it into a cool and frighteningly fast snow bike.
Of course, a stock Hayabusa is no fit for riding in the Idaho snow, not even equipped with snow tires, but the guys behind this project pushed the envelope way further to build this snow bike.
According to the YouTubers, this snow monster is based on a slightly modified 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa street bike, and they used a Timbersled Riot 3 snow bike conversion system on their contraption. While the first-gen Busa’s 1,299cc, inline-four engine, capable of churning out 173 horsepower (175 ps), allowed the motorcycle to reach a top speed of over 187 mph (300 kph), the unit used by Grind Hard Plumbing Co boasts some performance-boosting upgrades, like a four-into-one Yoshimura exhaust, so it’s supposed to be even mightier.
So how does this snow bike conversion system work? It is basically paired to the motorcycle’s chassis and takes the role of the bike’s swingarm, transmitting power to the paddles instead of the tires. These snow thrower paddles sink in the snow and plow it, producing enough traction to propel the motorcycle forward.
It took the team one week to complete this crazy project, and it wasn’t without challenges. For starters, they had to reposition the snow track sprocket to line up with the Hayabusa’s sprocket. Then, they also had to change the Yoshimura exhaust position to make space for the snow track. And since the snow bike conversion system comes with its own springs, they had to forgo the motorcycle’s rear shock. The front end remained mostly stock, though, except for the snow plow that replaces the front wheel.
The guys who built this crazy Hayabusa-based snow bike claim it’s the world’s fastest such machine, and in lack of official confirmation, we’ll have to take their word for it. As you can see in the video, it is indeed crazy fast. Dangerously so! It effortlessly plows through piles of snow and comes out unscathed, all while purring out a surprisingly ear-pleasing tune.
Watch the Suzuki Hayabusa snow bike in action below. It will really give you the thrills if you're an adrenaline junkie.
Idaho-based Grind Hard Plumbing Co, a small team known for building crazy cars and contraptions, has tried something new with a first-generation Suzuki Hayabusa - they turned it into a cool and frighteningly fast snow bike.
Of course, a stock Hayabusa is no fit for riding in the Idaho snow, not even equipped with snow tires, but the guys behind this project pushed the envelope way further to build this snow bike.
According to the YouTubers, this snow monster is based on a slightly modified 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa street bike, and they used a Timbersled Riot 3 snow bike conversion system on their contraption. While the first-gen Busa’s 1,299cc, inline-four engine, capable of churning out 173 horsepower (175 ps), allowed the motorcycle to reach a top speed of over 187 mph (300 kph), the unit used by Grind Hard Plumbing Co boasts some performance-boosting upgrades, like a four-into-one Yoshimura exhaust, so it’s supposed to be even mightier.
So how does this snow bike conversion system work? It is basically paired to the motorcycle’s chassis and takes the role of the bike’s swingarm, transmitting power to the paddles instead of the tires. These snow thrower paddles sink in the snow and plow it, producing enough traction to propel the motorcycle forward.
It took the team one week to complete this crazy project, and it wasn’t without challenges. For starters, they had to reposition the snow track sprocket to line up with the Hayabusa’s sprocket. Then, they also had to change the Yoshimura exhaust position to make space for the snow track. And since the snow bike conversion system comes with its own springs, they had to forgo the motorcycle’s rear shock. The front end remained mostly stock, though, except for the snow plow that replaces the front wheel.
The guys who built this crazy Hayabusa-based snow bike claim it’s the world’s fastest such machine, and in lack of official confirmation, we’ll have to take their word for it. As you can see in the video, it is indeed crazy fast. Dangerously so! It effortlessly plows through piles of snow and comes out unscathed, all while purring out a surprisingly ear-pleasing tune.
Watch the Suzuki Hayabusa snow bike in action below. It will really give you the thrills if you're an adrenaline junkie.