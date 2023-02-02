The $28,000 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Gets One Small Update for the 2023 Model Year

In production since 2015, the Ninja H2 isn’t for the faint of heart. Dubbed SX, even the sport touring version is an extreme piece of two-wheeled excellence, a supersport motorcycle that combines a 998-cc engine with a two-speed centrifugal supercharger to produce 197 force-fed horsepower.
More impressive still, 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) are delivered at 9,500 revolutions per minute. Given the curb weight of 590.9 pounds (268 kilograms), one can’t ignore this motorcycle’s power-to-weight ratio.
Generouly updated in 2021 for 2022, the street-legal Ninja H2 received a small update for 2023. More specifically, the SX SE for the U.S. market now comes with automatic high beams. Don’t be put off by that because the previous model year’s update can only be described as an extensive one.
First and foremost, Team Green’s talented engineers revised the inline-four engine for better performance in normal riding scenarios. Kawasaki ditched the pre-silencer for a different exhaust, and the Japanese manufacturer adjusted cam timing for better power and torque delivery in the low-mid range. What’s more, the six-speed transmission received a revised second gear, and Kawasaki also worked its magic on the clutch.
Priced at $28,000 in the United States, which is nearly as much as the Honda Civic Si ($28,500 sans destination charge), the sport tourer is equipped with Electronic Control Suspension. The 43-millimeter cartridge fork and BFRC rear shock are supplied by Showa, a Japanese motorcycle suspension manufacturer with plenty of racing successes to its name.
The KECS offers four modes in total: Rain, Road, Sport, and Manual. Front- and rear-facing radar sensors also need to be mentioned, sensors that improve the Advanced Rider Assist System with the likes of blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.
As for convenience features, the 2022 makeover brought forward the likes of a tire pressure monitoring system, remote key fob, vehicle hold asst, a 6.5-inch color display, and a USB port. Wider seats for both the rider and passenger, as well as heated grips round off the list of MY22 updates.
A motorcycle in a league of its own, the flagship sport tourer is listed on Kawasaki’s website exclusively in Emerald Blazed Green with Metallic Diablo Black and Metallic Graphite Gray. As opposed to the British English grey used by Mercedes-Benz USA in the press release of the AMG-ified GLE for MY24, seeing gray spelled properly is truly heartwarming.
A hypersport designed to be dailyed, the 2023 model year Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE carries a destination charge of $460, plus $500 for the freight and materials surcharge. Covered by a 12-month limited warranty, this variant of the Ninja is - of course - eligible for Kawasaki Protection Plus. It’s not cheap, though, with 12-month coverage starting at $1,100.
