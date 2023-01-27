2024 Toyota Tacoma Design Patent Reveals Tundra Styling Cues, 2.4L Turbo Rumored

Expected to launch for 2024, the redesigned Tacoma has many design traits in common with the Tundra. While not a bad thing per se, there’s no denying that certain people would have preferred a better differentiation.
Registered with INPI, as in the National Institute of Industrial Property of Brazil, the design patent is a little curious because Toyota doesn’t sell this pickup in Brazil. On the other hand, bear in mind that protecting one’s intellectual property is uttermost necessary in the automotive industry.
No fewer than four authors are listed in the design patent, of which Kengo Iwanaga and Yeongmin Kong stand out. Both currently work at Calty Design Research, Inc., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. It also serves as Toyota’s design studio for the North American market. Calty operates a concept design facility in Newport Beach, and a production design facility in Ann Arbor. To whom it may concern, the Tundra was penned in both.
Extremely similar in design to the EV concept presented in late 2021, the fourth-generation Tacoma is based on the Toyota New Generation Architecture – F platform. Indeed, the underpinnings are similar to the 2022-and-newer Tundra, the J300 Land Cruiser, Sequoia, and J310 LX from Lexus.
As opposed to its V6-powered siblings, the redesigned ‘Taco is expected with two powertrain options based around a 2.4-liter turbo. More specifically, a combustion-only 2.4er and a hybrid version of the four-cylinder lump. Codenamed T24A-FTS, the powerplant is offered in quite a few Toyota and Lexus vehicles, including the Highlander, Crown, and RX.
In the Highlander, it produces 265 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 310 pound-feet (approximately 420 Nm) of torque from 1,700 revolutions per minute. As for the hybrid-assisted 2.4er in the Platinum trim level of the Crown, the Japanese automaker quotes a stout 340 horsepower and up to 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque.
The Crown Platinum with the Hybrid MAX powertrain features a six-speed automatic transmission. As for the Highlander, we’re dealing with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen, however, if the 2.4-liter engine will indeed make it in the Tacoma. At press time, there’s no confirmation in regard to tranny choices either.
Whatever may be the case, a handful of prospective customers may be put off by the aforementioned powertrains in a pickup. Also remember that a more complex powertrain translates to a more expensive pickup.
The segment’s best-selling truck is presently listed at $27,750 sans taxes in the United States in no fewer than seven flavors. The SR Access Cab with the 6-foot bed opens the list. At the other end of the spectrum, the TRD Pro is all the truck you need if you’re planning on venturing off-road.
