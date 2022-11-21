LG Reimagines In-Car Audio Experiences With Hidden Vibrating Panels the Size of Your Hand

LG Display unveiled the Thin Actuator Sound Solution today, a new, state-of-the-art sound technology for automobiles. Commercialization will start in the first half of 2023 and might change the way we think of vehicle infotainment systems. This announcement came only weeks after the company revealed the world's first stretchable high-resolution display; LG Display seems to be on a roll.
Conventional speakers tend to be large and weighty due to the numerous components, such as voice coils, cones, and magnets. These are the issues LG wanted to address, and it has done so perfectly with the Actuator Sound Solution, which was developed in collaboration with a global audio company. Its creation was possible due to LG Display’s film-type exciter technology.
So, how does it work? It vibrates off display panels and other materials inside the cabin to deliver an immersive 3D sound experience.
The panel speaker is just as thin as two coins stacked together, 2.5 millimeters (0.1 inches) to be precise, and it boasts a passport-like size of 150 x 90 millimeters (5.9 x 3.5 inches). The groundbreaking technology weighs only 40 grams (1.4 ounces), making it 30% lighter and 10% thinner than a conventional car speaker.
It can also be installed in different parts inside the car, such as the dashboard, headliner, pillars, and headrests, without sacrificing the audio quality. That means the space usually occupied by in-car speakers can be used for other purposes, and there’s also no need for speaker grills.
LG Display is keeping sustainability in mind as the company didn't include any rare earth elements typically used to produce standard speakers, such as neodymium (Nd), in the manufacturing process.
The Thin Actuator Sound Solution received the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023 Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category, offered by the Consumer Technology Association. The award recognizes the multiple innovations the technology has achieved in space efficiency, design, sound experience, and eco-friendliness. You’ll be able to see it with your own eyes at CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas from Jan 5 to Jan 8, 2023.
Yeo Chun-ho, LG Display’s Vice President and Head of the Business Development Division, said, “We have transformed the conventionally heavy and bulky speaker into a high-quality ‘invisible’ sound solution by using our cutting-edge technology to elevate space, design, and eco-friendly factors and provide a next-level sound experience like none before.”
