LG Envisions the World of Tomorrow With Omnipod Self-Driving House on Wheels

LG calls the Omnipod a “mobility concept solution that blurs the distinction between home and car,” but couldn’t resist pimping it up with all sorts of crazy tech. It could be the motorhome of tomorrow but it’s also self-driving and powered by a virtual assistant, packed full of modular in-vehicle appliances, and with an adaptive interior featuring a “Meta Environment Screen” to top all that.
LG’s “everything plus the kitchen sink” approach is weird but considering the broad scope of the Korean company and the limited space on its CES booth we understand. Cramming a lot of concepts within a small van’s volume makes sense and makes the Omnipod ever so interesting.
This is not LG’s first foray into the automotive universe, as the electronics giant has had a long relationship with the auto industry. Two years ago, LG presented a smaller concept at CES to show the company’s take on self-driving and connectivity. But this time, everything is bolder and it has to feature the word “Meta” as tomorrow is all about the Metaverse, right?
LG presents the Omnipod as an “on-the-road extension of one's personal living space,” and we dig what LG has done with the concept. We appreciate how the company managed to cram its many lines of business within the space of this little pod, from automotive to fridges, from connectivity to big screens. The retractable furniture concept is nothing new, but it is pushed to a whole new level when you see in the video how the Omnipod serves the right dress when asked.
One of the more interesting features of the concept is its connection with the Metaverse. It consists of a Meta Environment display system with adaptive interior screens able to display an outside environment of the occupant’s choice. The whole concept would not be complete without the AI Concierge Service powered by virtual assistants like the famous virtual influencer Reah Keem. We expect Reah to be able to control a lot of functions, including lights and temperature, and even order food to your Omnipod.
You could learn more about the future as seen by LG from the video below, with the most interesting parts starting at 00:19 and 03:58, with a mysterious car making a cameo appearance at 05:28 in the video. This resembles the Buick Electra from another video we’ve seen a month ago.
