This AMG Performance Luxury Audio Speaker Will Get You Moving to the Beat of Your Own Drum

A roaring engine is music to the ears of any car enthusiast. But what if you could turn actual car parts into real music, combining unique aesthetics with high-end audio quality? Enter iXOOST.
Motion creates emotion. When you’re strapped to your seat and flooring it in a fast car, you’re probably going to feel something.
Music creates emotion, too, and you don’t have to look any further than movie trailers to convince yourself. Whether you enjoy soft classic tunes or modern beats, your favorite track can turn a bad day into a celebration.
iXOOST combines sound and mechanics, creating unique sound systems by drawing inspiration from things that weren’t designed with that purpose in mind – such as MotoGP racing helmets, Formula 1 Pirelli tires, Lamborghini exhausts, and even elements from the world of aviation.
This time, the brand teamed up with none other than AMG to bring something truly unique into the world of high-quality audio. For the first time ever, an AMG GT grille served as the starting point for a top-tier audio experience.
“Inspired by the captivating iconic lines of the stunning AMG GT, this high end speaker was co-conceived by AMG designers and the iXOOST style department,” according to their website.
2 woofers and 2 tweeters hide behind the anodized aluminum front grille to give you an immersive, 360-degree listening experience.
Combining a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, shiny aluminum AMG logo, original AMG engine emblem and AMG GT exhausts on the sides (with active bass reflex function), as well as a diffuser on the rear end, this thing weighs 15 kg (33 lbs).
There are three legs underneath the speaker to help it balance out all that weight, helping it sit still on the anodized aluminum stand.
No word on the pricing though, apparently you’ll have to inquire about it if you want to find out more. But regardless of your music preferences, this piece of Italian craftsmanship will probably solve the acoustic needs of any pretentious audiophile.
