Microsoft Comes Up With a Brilliant Idea to Improve Driver Safety

More on this:

1 Subaru Recalls 2022 WRX Over HBA Incorrect Information in the Owner's Manual

2 Ford Recalls 2023 Bronco Sport Because ABS Module May Have Been Damaged

3 BMW Recalls 18,489 Motorcycles Over Gearbox Input Shaft That May Break

4 27,457 Volvo Vehicles Recalled Over Software Issue Affecting Braking Performance

5 Tesla Owners Complaining to NHTSA More Often Than Ever, and Issues Are Well Known