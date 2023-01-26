Subaru Recalls 2022 WRX Over HBA Incorrect Information in the Owner's Manual

Codenamed VB, the second-generation WRX has been recently called back over an issue unrelated to the sporty four-door sedan’s oily and electronic bits. According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, Subaru became aware of inaccurate information in the owner’s manual, information regarding the high beam assist feature of EyeSight-equipped cars.
The Japanese automaker conducted a review in the period from November 2022 through December 2022 to determine which manuals need to be replaced. The company also began a rectification program for inserting the correct information in the owner’s manual. Come January 2023, the Tokyo-based outfit decided to call back no fewer than 4,615 units.
Affected vehicles were produced in the period between February 25th, 2022 and December 7th, 2022 for the 2022 model year. The WRX is manufactured at the Gunma factory, located northwest of the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Built around the Subaru Global Platform that underpins every Subaru produced nowadays with the exception of the BRZ rear-wheel-drive sports car and Solterra all-electric sport utility vehicle, the WRX is joined by the aforementioned BRZ, Impreza, Levorg, and Crosstrek at the Gunma plant.
The owner’s manual for the 2022 model year Subaru WRX offers incorrect instructions for adjusting the sensitivity of the high beam assist function, an apparently minor issue that goes against section 9.4.1.1 of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108. The operating instructions mistakenly reference the operation of another type of dimmer switch.
The Japanese automaker will send affected owners a manual insert containing the correct information. Owners of the aforementioned vehicles will be notified no later than March 21st by first-class mail in regard to this minor technicality.
Launched stateside for the 2022 model year, the VB-generation WRX has already made the switch to the 2023 model year. It’s understandably more expensive than before despite not bringing anything new to the table, as in $1,025 more expensive as per a release from December 2022. The rally-bred sedan currently retails at $30,605 sans freight.
It still is a pretty good value given the loads of standard kit offered, starting with a dual 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Active Torque Vectoring also needs to be mentioned, along with a six-speed manual, Symmetrical all-wheel drive, and a 2.4-liter boxer as opposed to the 2.0-liter unit from before.
Although the FA24 powerplant could have been more spicy, prospective customers have to make do with 271 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 258 pound-feet (258 Nm) from 2,000 through 5,200 revolutions per minute.
The slightly larger displacement over the previous FA20 results in higher tuning potential. The only real niggles with the VB come in the form of the weird-looking plastic cladding and the availability of the continuously variable transmission dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission.
Let’s assume that looks don’t matter that much. On the other hand, limiting the range-topping GT trim level to the paddle-shift Subaru Performance Transmission is a little rubbish.
