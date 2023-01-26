Subaru Recalls 2022 WRX Over HBA Incorrect Information in the Owner's Manual

More on this:

1 This U.S. Mechanic Says Electronic Parking Brakes Are Stupid and Dangerous

2 Manual Toyota GR Yaris Drags CVT Subaru WRX, Someone Gets Easily Smoked

3 Subaru Unveils Limited-Edition Levorg STI Sport# at 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon

4 New Subaru Impreza STI Prototype Wants to Steal the 2024 Nissan GT-R's Thunder at TAS

5 5 Memorable Video Game Appearances for Ken Block and His Hoonigan Cars