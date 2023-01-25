27,457 Volvo Vehicles Recalled Over Software Issue Affecting Braking Performance

Not to be confused with the Volvo Group, the car-making division was acquired by the Ford Motor Company in 1999. Quality worsened with each passing year, which isn’t all too surprising if you remember that Ford has a very extensive history of quality-related issues going back decades.
After the Dearborn-based automaker sold Volvo Cars to Chinese automotive corporation Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2010, those issues didn’t go away. The latest of the bunch concerns the software that governs the brake control module in precisely 27,457 vehicles produced for the 2023 model year, an incorrectly written software that may cause the antilock brakes, traction control, and stability control to stop working.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Volvo’s safety experts labeled this concern as being critical in January 2023. The big-wigs in Gothenburg duly agreed that something needs to be done in light of 71 documented reports of the ABS, TC, and ESP going kaput due to a diagnostic error in brake control module number two (BCM2). The Swedish automaker became aware of this problem back in October 2022 following a report indicating issues with the brake pedal.
As expected, the remedy comes in the guise of a software update that contains a new logic for the aforementioned module. This remedy will also be available over the year, albeit at a later date according to the document attached below. The production fix will be implemented on February 20th, and owners will be notified by first-class mail on March 15th. The affected population of vehicles features new BCM2 hardware as per Volvo, hardware introduced into production on August 15th last year.
Volvo further explains that a diagnostic check designed to verify the grounding may put the module in a faulty state, potentially resulting in the loss of brake support functions. The loss may not occur during an ongoing brake event. Affected owners shouldn’t panic because hydraulic fallback ensures the vehicle’s braking capability without brake support functions.
The deviation may also lead to the loss of brake-by-wire functionality, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, and one-pedal drive. This alone goes to show how much software goes into a modern vehicle, and Volvo is all in on software with the EX90 all-electric luxury mid-size utility vehicle.
The list of recalled vehicles kicks off with the pictured C40, essentially an XC40 with a cooler-looking roofline. It’s joined by the more practical XC40, as well as the larger XC60 and mid-sized XC90. Two Cross Country wagons are recalled as well, namely the V60 Cross Country and V90 Cross Country. The remainder comprises the S60 compact executive sedan and its wagon-bodied sibling, the V60. The S60 is manufactured in Ridgeville, South Carolina, yet the V60 isn’t made in the United States.
