Ford Recalls 2023 Bronco Sport Because ABS Module May Have Been Damaged

The Bronco that everyone loves to hate isn’t exactly the most high-quality crossover out there. This lack of quality extends to the parts that make up the Bronco Sport, including ABS modules that may have been damaged by the supplier.
A little over a month ago, as everyone was looking forward to spending Christmas with their loved ones, Continental informed the Dearborn-based automaker’s Valencia plant in Spain and the product development team in Europe of a quality-related issue affecting the vehicle’s HCU and EBB (i.e., hydraulic control units and electronic brake booster).
Ford entrusted this issue to the Critical Concern Review Group, which promptly investigated the problem. The safety boffins discovered that suspect parts were assembled into anti-lock braking system hydraulic control units, including a handful of units that were shipped to the Hermosillo plant.
As a brief refresher, the Bronco Sport is produced in Mexico rather than the United States of America because labor is a wee bit cheaper there. The body-on-frame Bronco, as in that one with Ranger underpinnings, is produced in Michigan.
FoMoCo isn’t aware of accidents or fires resulting from the aforedescribed condition. The second-largest automaker in the United States of America hasn’t received any related warranty claims or vehicle owner questionnaires filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration either.
According to a report published by the federal watchdog, a foreign object was introduced into the tool that assembles the NC valves of the anti-lock braking system module. The mystery object caused flat spot damage to the 1.5-millimeter ball that creates the seal in a properly functioning NC valve.
The flat spot in question leads to brake fluid leakage, thus leading to a longer brake pedal travel or worse. Ford also notes that the auto vehicle hold feature may not operate as intended in case of a leak, allowing the crossover to creep.
LX6C-2B373-LG is the part number of the Continental-supplied ABS and ESP control module. Dealers have already been informed of this recall, with FoMoCo instructing them to replace the iffy modules with brand-new units manufactured sans damage to the normally closed valves.
Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive Ford-branded envelopes in the period between February 15th and February 17th. An estimated 801 examples of the 2023 model year Bronco Sport are called back, namely vehicles produced between December 8th, 2022 through December 16th, 2022.
Twinned with the Escape crossover and Maverick pickup truck, the Bronco Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic, and turbo power. Be wary, though, that most trim levels flaunt three cylinders rather than four.
Priced at $29,215 for the base specification and topping at $44,655 for the Heritage Limited, the Bronco Sport produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) in three-pot form. Upgrading to the larger engine results in a Maverick-matching 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm).
