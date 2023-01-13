Honest Dealer Selling 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at MSRP, GT and EB Under Invoice

You know the drill. Every single time a hot car launches, many dealers consider market adjustments to make an extra buck. That’s not an illegal practice, but on the other hand, there are dealers who surprise customers with a market adjustment after promising them no market adjustment.
We’ve covered plenty such instances on autoevolution. This story, however, is the exact opposite. Iowa-based Granger Ford took to the Mustang7G forum to announce MSRP for the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the most performance-oriented variant of the seventh-generation pony car. Better still, the GT and EcoBoost will be going for 2 percent under invoice.
Granger Ford doesn’t have any information on the pricing thus far, nor does the honest dealership have allocation information. Granger Ford also highlights no Montana LLCs, a small documentation fee, and a non-refundable deposit due at order to make sure the customer is serious.
Closely related to the outgoing S550, the S650 might be the final combustion-engined Mustang. The S750 will supposedly transition to the GE2 EV platform of the second-generation Mustang Mach-E, which is rumored to start production in 2026. By the way, the crossover-bodied ‘Stang is also expected to bring forth a coupe-styled variant. Allegedly codenamed CX733 and CX799, both of them will be made at the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.
The S650 range kicks off with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Reworked for 2024, the four-cylinder turbo has been confirmed with 315 horsepower, 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque, and the 10-speed automatic that Ford shares with General Motors. The stick shift isn’t available with the EcoBoost.
Those who can’t do without a manual can always upgrade to the GT or Dark Horse, both featuring the fourth-generation Coyote V8. As opposed to the third generation, the biggest difference comes in the form of dual 80-millimeter throttle bodies. Dual air intakes also need to be mentioned.
With the standard exhaust system, the 5.0-liter mill puts out a respectable 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. The performance exhaust unlocks six more horsepower for a grand total of 486 (take that, 485-horsepower 392 HEMI!) and three more pound-feet of torque. As for the Dark Horse, well, how do 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm) sound to you? It may be two pound-feet off the S550-gen Mach 1, but 20 extra ponies and the noise of that engine more than makes up for it.
Order banks for the 2024 model year Ford Mustang are expected to open on January 14th, although this information is subject to change. Scheduling begins March 11th, and the assembly line in Flat Rock, Michigan should be churning out ‘Stangs on April 11th. Ford hasn’t confirmed this info yet.
As specified earlier, being honest as a dealer nets you customers that are certain to come back for scheduled maintenance and – fingers crossed – a new car. Being fair and square can get you far in this business, a business hampered by an obnoxiously high number of greedy sales managers.
