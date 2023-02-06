New 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Teased as Track-Only Smoke Machine With Giant Wing

The Blue Oval recently took to social media to drop a smoky picture of the all-new 2024 Mustang GT3. And as you can tell from its name, it will be the GT3 racecar version of the new-gen road-going model, otherwise set to arrive at dealers nationwide later this year.
We cannot tell much about its shape for now, but as you can imagine, it will have new aero, including that giant wing attached to the rear. Chances are that it will pack a V8, perhaps with a 5.4-liter displacement, and no supercharger or forced induction whatsoever. The naturally aspirated mill might actually be based on the new Coyote V8 engine powering the street-legal Mustang.
Meeting the new IMSA regulations, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 is still around a year away from making its debut. The racer will be unveiled at the Daytona 24-Hour next year, subsequent to the production kickoff at the Mooresville facility, in Carolina, where it will be put together by Multimatic. One of its biggest rivals in the class was already presented a little over a week ago, and it is none other than the Chevrolet Corvette GT3, which will also make its competition debut at Daytona next year. Both of them will go up against the GT3 versions of the Ferrari 296, Lamborghini Huracan, BMW M4, Acura NSX, Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Lexus RC F, and others.
Besides the GT3, Ford is also readying additional racers based on the new-generation 2024 Mustang. The competition versions will be prepped for GT4, NASCAR, NHRA Factory X, Australian Supercars Championship, and amateur racing. Meanwhile, the road-legal version of the pony car is getting ready to start arriving at dealers this summer across the United States.
Pricing has yet to be announced, but it will likely be a bit more expensive compared to the outgoing one, which kicks off at $27,770 for the EcoBoost Fastback, $32,795 for the EcoBoost Premium Fastback, $33,270 for the EcoBoost Convertible, and $38,295 for the EcoBoost Premium Convertible. The GT Fastback, GT Premium Fastback, GT Premium Convertible, Mach 1, and Mach 1 Premium start at $38,345, $43,365, $48,865, $56,570, and $58,665 respectively.
In terms of power, you are looking at 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque for the 2.3-liter four-pot. The V8-powered GT, with its 5.0-liter fourth-gen Coyote engine, boasts 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), or 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system. The Dark Horse uses a tuned version of the 5.0-liter V8, rated at 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm), acting as the range-topping version until the Shelby models start rolling out.
