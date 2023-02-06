The Future Beast of the Green Hell? Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With PHEV Power and Rear Seats

Mercedes-AMG has been testing out the next-gen GT for a good while now, and the latest scooped prototype proves that it has a 2+2 seating layout, and plug-in hybrid power.
Snapped resting in a parking lot in Europe’s frozen north, this 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT has a charging port visible on the right-hand side of the rear bumper. This, combined with the squared exhaust tips, has made our spy photographers believe that we are looking at the S E Performance variant, which may or may not share its powertrain with the eponymous Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
If we are indeed looking at the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance, and if it packs the same assembly in the same configuration as the more practical model, then you should look forward to 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque combined. The hyper sedan mixes the bi-turbo V8, making 630 hp (639 ps/470 kW) at 5,500-6,500 rpm, and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque at 2,500-4,500 rpm, with an electric motor, fed by a 6.1 kWh battery.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance uses a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it is supercar-fast, taking only 2.9 seconds. The 124 mph (200 kph) mark is hit in under 10 seconds from rest, and it has a top speed of 196 mph (316 kph). Mind you, since the GT S E Performance will be lighter, it will also be faster, assuming that we are indeed looking at this model, in this configuration. Additional upgrades over the rest of the lineup might include ceramic brakes, chassis upgrades, exclusive wheels and colors, enhanced aero, and different upholstery and trim on the inside.
And speaking of the interior, it has been rumored that the next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT will feature two more seats at the rear, just like its open-top sibling, the new Mercedes-AMG SL, with which it shares most nuts and bolts. And today we finally have confirmation that it will have a 2+2 seating layout, as the images taken by our man with the cam reveal just that. Mind you, it is still unknown whether the rear seats will be optional or not, but one thing seems certain: they will be very cramped, and therefore likely suitable only to children, should the driver want to make them dizzy on a very special school run.
It is possible that the all-new GT will be presented in the first half of the year, so it is probably a few months away from being shown in an official environment, with no camouflage whatsoever. The Affalterbach brand’s rival to the likes of the Porsche 911 will likely launch as a 2024 model.
