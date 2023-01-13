2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Potentially Leaked, Just Call It SL Coupe

This might be the first leaked photograph of the all-new GT, the coupe-bodied sibling of the SL. Emphasis on “might” because the source isn’t known and the picture is a little dubious as well. On the other hand, the styling appears to be spot on with everyone’s expectations of this car.
Believed to be codenamed C192 compared to C190 for the first generation, the newcomer isn’t as much of a thoroughbred as its forerunner. In the oily bits department, Merc switched from the dry-sump M178 twin-turbo V8 to the wet-sump M177 engine. Another variant of this engine – dubbed M176 – is used in non-AMG vehicles like the G 500, GLE 580, and GLS 580.
The Gs mentioned earlier all come with 4MATIC. The GT switches from a strict rear-wheel drive platform to the SL’s platform, which boasts 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. That + refers to performance-oriented upgrades and calibrations compared to the regular system. Certain 4MATIC+ vehicles have a rear-wheel-drive mode. Speaking of platforms, the aluminum-alloy spaceframe chassis is gone in favor of the MSA. The Modular Sports Architecture isn’t compatible with transaxles, meaning that the GT will switch from a dual-clutch transaxle located at the rear of the vehicle to a torque-converter automatic mounted right behind the engine. Yup, it's the less exotic of the two configurations.
Another difference between old and new hasn’t been confirmed yet. More specifically, certain voices expect 2+2 seating rather than a 2-seat layout. The seventh-generation SL, codenamed R232, is a 2+2 roadster with rear seats that are better suited for luggage than passengers. Despite boasting a longer wheelbase than the previous-gen SL, the R232 is a tight package.
It's also heavy because of the aforementioned Modular Sports Architecture. For example, the rear-drive 43 tips the scales at 1,810 kilograms (3,990 pounds). It packs a four-cylinder turbo, as in the M139 found in 43, 45, and 63 models. The only 63 to feature this engine is the C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+, which is an over-the-top PHEV with 671 horsepower on tap.
We’re not expecting the GT to feature the M139, but the M177. At the very top of the range, a plug-in powertrain based around the M177 is certain to happen. Similar to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG performance brand is also pivoting to electrified vehicles. Given time, and where market conditions allow for it, Mercedes and AMG will transition to full-electric vehicles.
Less of a super sports car and more of a super sports grand tourer, the second-generation GT is gifted with all-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and active stabilizer bars. We still don’t have a clue when the C192 will be revealed, but chances are that Mercedes-AMG will bring it stateside for the 2024 model year. The V8-engined 53 and 63 are expected at launch, mirroring the rollout of the R232 on which the all-new GT is based.
There is a case to be made for a straight-six engine option – or maybe two – as well, but only time will tell what's in the offing from this fellow.
The Gs mentioned earlier all come with 4MATIC. The GT switches from a strict rear-wheel drive platform to the SL’s platform, which boasts 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. That + refers to performance-oriented upgrades and calibrations compared to the regular system. Certain 4MATIC+ vehicles have a rear-wheel-drive mode. Speaking of platforms, the aluminum-alloy spaceframe chassis is gone in favor of the MSA. The Modular Sports Architecture isn’t compatible with transaxles, meaning that the GT will switch from a dual-clutch transaxle located at the rear of the vehicle to a torque-converter automatic mounted right behind the engine. Yup, it's the less exotic of the two configurations.
Another difference between old and new hasn’t been confirmed yet. More specifically, certain voices expect 2+2 seating rather than a 2-seat layout. The seventh-generation SL, codenamed R232, is a 2+2 roadster with rear seats that are better suited for luggage than passengers. Despite boasting a longer wheelbase than the previous-gen SL, the R232 is a tight package.
It's also heavy because of the aforementioned Modular Sports Architecture. For example, the rear-drive 43 tips the scales at 1,810 kilograms (3,990 pounds). It packs a four-cylinder turbo, as in the M139 found in 43, 45, and 63 models. The only 63 to feature this engine is the C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+, which is an over-the-top PHEV with 671 horsepower on tap.
We’re not expecting the GT to feature the M139, but the M177. At the very top of the range, a plug-in powertrain based around the M177 is certain to happen. Similar to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG performance brand is also pivoting to electrified vehicles. Given time, and where market conditions allow for it, Mercedes and AMG will transition to full-electric vehicles.
Less of a super sports car and more of a super sports grand tourer, the second-generation GT is gifted with all-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and active stabilizer bars. We still don’t have a clue when the C192 will be revealed, but chances are that Mercedes-AMG will bring it stateside for the 2024 model year. The V8-engined 53 and 63 are expected at launch, mirroring the rollout of the R232 on which the all-new GT is based.
There is a case to be made for a straight-six engine option – or maybe two – as well, but only time will tell what's in the offing from this fellow.