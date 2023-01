2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Potentially Leaked, Just Call It SL Coupe

AMG

4MATIC

PHEV

Believed to be codenamed C192 compared to C190 for the first generation, the newcomer isn’t as much of a thoroughbred as its forerunner. In the oily bits department, Merc switched from the dry-sump M178 twin-turbo V8 to the wet-sump M177 engine. Another variant of this engine – dubbed M176 – is used in non-vehicles like the G 500, GLE 580, and GLS 580.The Gs mentioned earlier all come with. The GT switches from a strict rear-wheel drive platform to the SL’s platform, which boasts 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. That + refers to performance-oriented upgrades and calibrations compared to the regular system. Certain 4MATIC+ vehicles have a rear-wheel-drive mode. Speaking of platforms, the aluminum-alloy spaceframe chassis is gone in favor of the MSA. The Modular Sports Architecture isn’t compatible with transaxles, meaning that the GT will switch from a dual-clutch transaxle located at the rear of the vehicle to a torque-converter automatic mounted right behind the engine. Yup, it's the less exotic of the two configurations.Another difference between old and new hasn’t been confirmed yet. More specifically, certain voices expect 2+2 seating rather than a 2-seat layout. The seventh-generation SL, codenamed R232, is a 2+2 roadster with rear seats that are better suited for luggage than passengers. Despite boasting a longer wheelbase than the previous-gen SL, the R232 is a tight package.It's also heavy because of the aforementioned Modular Sports Architecture. For example, the rear-drive 43 tips the scales at 1,810 kilograms (3,990 pounds). It packs a four-cylinder turbo, as in the M139 found in 43, 45, and 63 models. The only 63 to feature this engine is the C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ , which is an over-the-topwith 671 horsepower on tap.We’re not expecting the GT to feature the M139, but the M177. At the very top of the range, a plug-in powertrain based around the M177 is certain to happen. Similar to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG performance brand is also pivoting to electrified vehicles. Given time, and where market conditions allow for it, Mercedes and AMG will transition to full-electric vehicles.Less of a super sports car and more of a super sports grand tourer, the second-generation GT is gifted with all-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and active stabilizer bars. We still don’t have a clue when the C192 will be revealed, but chances are that Mercedes-AMG will bring it stateside for the 2024 model year. The V8-engined 53 and 63 are expected at launch, mirroring the rollout of the R232 on which the all-new GT is based.There is a case to be made for a straight-six engine option – or maybe two – as well, but only time will tell what's in the offing from this fellow.