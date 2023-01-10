Forget About Hotcakes, Mercedes Sold Almost 343,000 Units of This Model in 2022 Alone

As every gearhead and their neighbor knows, 2022 left a deep mark on the automotive industry for several reasons. The semi-conductor shortage, supplier bottlenecks, and COVID lockdowns in China affected the overall sales of most companies. But where does Mercedes stand?
Actually, they managed to sell 5% more cars in 2022 than in 2021. Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars parted ways with 2,040,500 vehicles, and they delivered no less than 2,043,900 cars, including the V-Class, T-Class, and EQV. Sales of battery-electric vehicles, excluding those made by Smart, reached 117,800 examples, up 124%.
Most three-pointed star vehicles that came to life last year were sold in Asia; 987,800 of them, to be more precise, a 1% increase. In China, they sold 751,700, a 1% drop. In Europe, they sold 635,100 cars, up 1%, including 229,500 in Germany (+1%). In North America, 327,000 of them found new homes in 2022, up 3%, including 286,800 in the United States, up 4%. In the rest of the world, Mercedes sold 94,000 vehicles, a 27% drop. All numbers have been rounded, the company says.
“2022 marks another successful year in the transformation of Mercedes-Benz. We more than doubled our BEV sales, we demonstrated our high ambition in electric with the 1,200-km (746-mile) EQXX test drive, and we achieved a new record year for Mercedes-Maybach with sales up 37%,” commented Chairman of the Board of Management, Ola Kallenius. “In 2023, we will continue our mission to offer the most desirable electric cars, and further grow our BEV and ‘Top-End’ sales.”
The best-selling Mercedes-Benz model by far last year was the GLC premium compact crossover, with 342,900 units, up 3%. Deliveries of the C-Class rose by 17% to 299,100 units, and the zero-emission EQE accounted for 12,600 sales last year. This part of the brand’s family has also been graced by the EQE SUV, which is available to order in Europe, and will launch in China and the U.S. later this year and will be enhanced by the introduction of the new E-Class in a few months. In the lower segment, the EQA and EQB are said to have been their most popular models, with 33,100 units (+43%) and 24,200 units (+1,000%), respectively.
Sales of models AMG- and Maybach- branded vehicles were up by 28% and 25%, respectively, and another 15% growth was witnessed by the G-Class. Mercedes-Maybach sold 21,600 units last year, up 37%, with strong performances recorded in Japan, Korea, the Middle East, and China. Deliveries of the S-Class flagship sedan topped over 90,000 copies, up 5% over the previous period in 2021, and the EQS battery-electric model managed to attract new customers to the brand. The EQS SUV should further contribute to this, as it will be introduced in China shortly, followed by the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in the first half of the year in global markets.
