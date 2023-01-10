BMW Put Over 2.1-Million Cars on the Road Last Year, Almost Half of Them Were Sold in Asia

The BMW Group has released its annual sales numbers, and they may be impressive overall, but they are actually down compared to the same period in 2021.
According to the automotive giant, 2022 was “a year in which all industries faced headwinds from supply bottlenecks, China’s pandemic lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine,” and “the main impact was felt in the first six months of the year, with deliveries down compared to the previous year.”
As a Group, BMW sold 2,399,636 vehicles from January to December, 2022, down 4.8%. The biggest player was the BMW brand, with 2,100,692 units, a 5.1% drop. Out of these, 177,257 were M cars, up 8.4%, which also included the newly-launched i4 M50 and iX M60, as well as the XM standalone model, the new-gen M2, and the M3 Touring. Strong demand is said to have been witnessed for the M3 and M4, and for the high-riding vehicles in the X family.
Operating under the BMW Group’s umbrella, MINI was another moneymaker for them in 2022, with 292,923 vehicles sold, down 3%. The best-selling model here was the battery-electric Cooper SE, accounting for 43,744 units, a 25.5% increase compared to the previous year. Demand is expected to increase for the British brand, which is about to celebrate 110 years of automotive production, as they will launch two new EVs.
Rolls-Royce parted ways with 6,021 vehicles last year, up 7.8%, an all-time record, and the average car sold by them now costs around half a million euros ($535,000+). The pack was led by the Cullinan and Ghost in this order, and the luxury marque expects these numbers to further grow, especially with the introduction of the zero-emission Spectre. BMW Motorrad delivered 202,895 bikes, a 4.4% increase. As a Group, BMW sold 433,795 electrified vehicles, a 32.1% increase, and 215,755 electric vehicles, up 107.7%.
“Our strong product lineup is the best response to a challenging environment – and enabled us to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles again in 2022,” said the Member of the Board of Management for Customer, Brands and Sales, Peter Nota. “We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models.”
BMW and MINI shipped 1,028,105 vehicles to Asia last year, down 3.5%. In China, they parted ways with 791,985 cars, down 6.4%, and another 877,369 units were sold in Europe, down 7.5%, including 252,087 in Germany, down 6.0%. In the Americas, they delivered 439,585 vehicles, a 2.3% drop, and another 1.3% drop was witnessed in the United States, where they sold 361,892 cars. These are said to be provisional numbers, as they could change until the BMW Group publishes its 2022 report.
As a Group, BMW sold 2,399,636 vehicles from January to December, 2022, down 4.8%. The biggest player was the BMW brand, with 2,100,692 units, a 5.1% drop. Out of these, 177,257 were M cars, up 8.4%, which also included the newly-launched i4 M50 and iX M60, as well as the XM standalone model, the new-gen M2, and the M3 Touring. Strong demand is said to have been witnessed for the M3 and M4, and for the high-riding vehicles in the X family.
Operating under the BMW Group’s umbrella, MINI was another moneymaker for them in 2022, with 292,923 vehicles sold, down 3%. The best-selling model here was the battery-electric Cooper SE, accounting for 43,744 units, a 25.5% increase compared to the previous year. Demand is expected to increase for the British brand, which is about to celebrate 110 years of automotive production, as they will launch two new EVs.
Rolls-Royce parted ways with 6,021 vehicles last year, up 7.8%, an all-time record, and the average car sold by them now costs around half a million euros ($535,000+). The pack was led by the Cullinan and Ghost in this order, and the luxury marque expects these numbers to further grow, especially with the introduction of the zero-emission Spectre. BMW Motorrad delivered 202,895 bikes, a 4.4% increase. As a Group, BMW sold 433,795 electrified vehicles, a 32.1% increase, and 215,755 electric vehicles, up 107.7%.
“Our strong product lineup is the best response to a challenging environment – and enabled us to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles again in 2022,” said the Member of the Board of Management for Customer, Brands and Sales, Peter Nota. “We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models.”
BMW and MINI shipped 1,028,105 vehicles to Asia last year, down 3.5%. In China, they parted ways with 791,985 cars, down 6.4%, and another 877,369 units were sold in Europe, down 7.5%, including 252,087 in Germany, down 6.0%. In the Americas, they delivered 439,585 vehicles, a 2.3% drop, and another 1.3% drop was witnessed in the United States, where they sold 361,892 cars. These are said to be provisional numbers, as they could change until the BMW Group publishes its 2022 report.