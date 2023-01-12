Mercedes-Benz Dropping Mercedes-EQ Brand, But Not Entirely

Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQ brand in 2016 with huge ambitions and little foresight. The German automaker used this moniker for its Formula 1 racecars in the period between 2017 and 2022. Next year, the hybrid turbo V6-powered racer will be called W14 E Performance, which is a bit weird.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team confirmed this nameplate earlier today without giving an explanation for axing the EQ bit. Thanks to German business newspaper Handelsblatt, we now know why they did it.
The Mercedes-EQ brand will be dropped for the next generation of series-production vehicles, which are scheduled to launch from 2024 onward. It should be mentioned that EQ is used for mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs alike, not only electrics. Mild hybrids are marketed as EQ Boost, plug ins as EQ Power, and electrics integrate EQ in the model's core name.
Think EQG for the soon-to-be-unveiled electric G-Class, EQS for the electric sibling of the S-Class, and EQE for the German automaker’s electric sedan whose nearest equivalent is the E-Class. There is, however, a problem with this nomenclature. EQG doesn’t have the same ring to it as G-Class, G-Wagen, or Gelandewagen. The same can be said about EQS versus S-Class and EQE versus E-Class. It gets even weirder with the EQS SUV, which is meant to be the electric alternative to the GLS luxobarge.
As you may have noticed already, the EQS SUV should have been called EQG SUV had Merc used the first letter in GLS. But on the other hand, how would Merc differentiate the unibody EQG from the body-on-frame EQG in terms of branding? This naming convention is pretty bad, alright!
What’s more, there are many other examples that don’t sit right with prospective customers. Asking a non-car person if they like the EQA would probably give them a bit of a hard time, believing that you’re referring to an electric A-Class instead of a GLA-based electric crossover.
The EQB? That’s an electric take on the GLB rather than the B-Class. Even EQC is unfortunate given that it refers to the GLC rather than the C-Class. Adding insult to injury, the EQC is advertised as such instead of EQC SUV to align it with the EQS SUV. It’s a pretty big mess, full stop.
The EQ brand, however, won’t be gone for good after 2024. It will continue to be used for things like wall boxes, and that’s about it. Given time, Mercedes-Benz and the AMG division will both pivot to all-electric vehicles. The switch will begin with markets where mass adoption of EVs is possible, and with this incoming switch, the EQ brand will be made redundant as all Mercedes-Benz and AMG vehicles will be fully electric.
