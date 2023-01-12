Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Announces Reveal Date for W14 E Performance F1 Car

We’re less than two months away from the kickoff of the 2023 Formula 1 season, and teams have already started announcing the car reveal date. And Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 is the latest one to do it.
After several other teams made announcements for the reveal of their upcoming racing cars, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 followed suit.
The official beginning of the new season will be on March 5 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with pre-season testing between 23 and 25 February in Sakhir, also in Bahrain. This means all teams have to have their racing cars ready by then.
And now Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team announced that they're "going all in" for the 2023 season and will reveal the new car on February 15, 2023. The car's name will be W14 E Performance and it will be revealed at Silverstone in the UK.
Last year, the racing car was called W13 E Performance. It failed to impress as it was far from the best the team has ever created. And it was definitely not Lewis Hamilton’s favorite. Throughout the season, the seven-time F1 World Champion tested it intensely, managing to help the team score third place in the Constructors Championship.
His teammate, George Russell, finished fourth in the Driver's Championship, behind Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, Hamilton finished sixth, behind Carlos Sainz.
It was also the first season where Lewis Hamilton couldn't secure a win. George Russell won his first Grand Prix in Sao Paolo, Brazil, with Hamilton following suit in the second spot.
From 2014 to 2021, Mercedes-AMG Petronas took seven drivers' titles and eight constructors' titles, and they are hoping to make a comeback return with the W14 E Performance this season.
Coincidentally, February 15 also marks one of the driver’s birthdays, George Russell’s. And he didn’t fail to note that, too, writing on his Instagram Stories, “Thanks for the birthday present, team," with a wink emoji. Lewis Hamilton has yet to comment on the announcement.
Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will work together again for the second season and will have a new reserve driver - Mick Schumacher, who lost his race seat at Haas after the 2022 season.
Williams Racing will be the first one to reveal the new car on February 6, at 14:00 GMT. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team will show off its AMR 23 racing car on February 13, the same day as McLaren F1, who will presumably introduce the MCL37. Scuderia Ferrari will be taking over Valentine's Day with the reveal of its currently unnamed racing car on February 14. Alpine will introduce the A523 on February 16.
Red Bull Racing, Haas F1, Alpha Tauri, and Alfa Romeo are yet to announce their season launch dates.
