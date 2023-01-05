HAAS Formula 1 Team Has a New Logo and Fans Do Not Care for It

Fans of Formula One were less than impressed with the new logo the HAAS Racing F1 team unveiled to the public via Twitter yesterday and sounded off in response.
All of us that follow such motorsports as IndyCar, Formula 1, and NASCAR are surely aware that teams rely on sponsorship money to be able to field a car. Teams adorn their cars, uniforms, racing suits, tool boxes, trailers, and anything else bigger than a BIC lighter with their various sponsors' logos.
Having said that, teams do not often incorporate a title sponsor's logo with their own, but that is exactly what the HAAS organization did and it is not going over well with fans. Maybe it is because, the sponsor is a money transfer company and not say, a car company or even anything related to the automotive industry. Maybe they favored the original logo. Maybe they simply just do not like the design. Maybe MoneyGram is not a household name in their part of the world.
Who knows? But whatever the reason, it seems HAAS took a bold step by combining the two logos from a branding standpoint, as it may deter other junior sponsors from funding its racing efforts.
There is no telling what the motivation behind the change but there is no doubt that teams sponsored by automotive companies or worldwide trademarked brands such as Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull, would never dilute their brand as HAAS has done. Though marketing a CNC Machine manufacturer to potential sponsors must be much more difficult than showing up to a meeting with a Silver Arrows logo on the sleeve of your polo shirt.
Regardless, fans don't like it and took to Twitter with a host of comments.
One fan wrote, "It looks so bad sorry. It's pixelated and it doesn't even fit into that profile picture circle."
Another brought former HAAS driver Mick Schumacher into the mix by commenting, "i'm now glad mick doesn't have to drive under this monstrosity."
For HAAS, since joining F1, securing title sponsorship deals has been a bumpy track so, it is no surprise team principal Guenther Steiner sounds happy with the arrangement that was initially announced last October at the United States Grand Prix.
"I know MoneyGram’s partnership and activation around the team will appeal to their existing customer base while offering truly global opportunities to reach out to new customers through the Formula 1 season. We can’t wait to get started. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – it has a good ring to it!”
Haas is not expected to make much noise on the circuit for the upcoming season and maybe for the foreseeable future, but at least they will be a presence in the paddock to chip away at the huge advantage and experience of the other teams.
Having said that, teams do not often incorporate a title sponsor's logo with their own, but that is exactly what the HAAS organization did and it is not going over well with fans. Maybe it is because, the sponsor is a money transfer company and not say, a car company or even anything related to the automotive industry. Maybe they favored the original logo. Maybe they simply just do not like the design. Maybe MoneyGram is not a household name in their part of the world.
Who knows? But whatever the reason, it seems HAAS took a bold step by combining the two logos from a branding standpoint, as it may deter other junior sponsors from funding its racing efforts.
There is no telling what the motivation behind the change but there is no doubt that teams sponsored by automotive companies or worldwide trademarked brands such as Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull, would never dilute their brand as HAAS has done. Though marketing a CNC Machine manufacturer to potential sponsors must be much more difficult than showing up to a meeting with a Silver Arrows logo on the sleeve of your polo shirt.
Regardless, fans don't like it and took to Twitter with a host of comments.
One fan wrote, "It looks so bad sorry. It's pixelated and it doesn't even fit into that profile picture circle."
Another brought former HAAS driver Mick Schumacher into the mix by commenting, "i'm now glad mick doesn't have to drive under this monstrosity."
For HAAS, since joining F1, securing title sponsorship deals has been a bumpy track so, it is no surprise team principal Guenther Steiner sounds happy with the arrangement that was initially announced last October at the United States Grand Prix.
"I know MoneyGram’s partnership and activation around the team will appeal to their existing customer base while offering truly global opportunities to reach out to new customers through the Formula 1 season. We can’t wait to get started. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – it has a good ring to it!”
Haas is not expected to make much noise on the circuit for the upcoming season and maybe for the foreseeable future, but at least they will be a presence in the paddock to chip away at the huge advantage and experience of the other teams.
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is here ????— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 4, 2023
For more details on the commencement of our new title partnership with @MoneyGram, click below ??#HaasF1 #MoneyGramDrivesYouhttps://t.co/SMWHz66QYf
Introducing the bold new @MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ??????#HaasF1 #MoneyGramDrivesYou pic.twitter.com/Ryuj9xM38E— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 4, 2023