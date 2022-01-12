2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and S-Class Recalled to Fix eCall Emergency Call System

Mercedes-Benz has had a few issues with the eCall emergency call system in the past, and even though it called back millions of vehicles in the U.S. to fix these problems, the Three-Pointed Star from Stuttgart doesn’t appear to have learned anything from these recalls. The latest eCall issue concerns the brand-new EQS 450 and two variants of the W223 S-Class.
In May 2021, the German automaker launched investigations regarding the communication module of the all-electric and combustion-engined sedans. “These cases indicated repeated attempts to relay an emergency call without success,” which is why Daimler AG decided to investigate the root cause.
In addition to “potential deviations from specifications,” Merc identified a software problem of the control unit during the start-up sequence. Further tests were performed, confirming the iffy software as the root cause for the disabled emergency call system. Daimler AG introduced new communication module software in all relevant production sites back in November 2021.
Dealerships have been informed of the pending safety recall on January 4th whereas the planned owner notification date is listed as February 25th on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. The fix comes in the guise of a communication module reflash, which is possible via either an over-the-air update or by making an appointment for a dealership visit.
If your EQS or S-Class is subscribed to Mercedes Me services, the current status of the remote software update will be listed on the Mercedes Me webpage under Software Update. To whom it may concern, the supplier of the communication module is listed as Mercedes-Benz AG in Germany and the NHTSA recall report lists a whopping ten component part numbers.
Affected vehicles include certain units of the EQS 450 produced for the 2022 model year, along with the 2022 model year S 500 and S 580. In the U.S. alone, Mercedes-Benz is calling back a grand total of 1,239 vehicles.
