Driven: Mercedes-Benz T-Class - Uber Select

Let’s get the jokes out of the way from the beginning. Yes, it’s a small Mercedes van based on a Renault. But, unfortunately, it’s available only in Europe, for now. It’s not the first time this happened. And not the last, either. Mercedes-Benz has an alliance with the French manufacturer Renault for commercial vehicles.
We all remember the Mercedes Benz X-Class pickup based on the Nissan Navara. With Renault, the German car brand builds the Mercedes-Benz Citan, a small van for cargo haul. The Citan has received a second generation and, with it, the T-Class. The T-Class it's the passenger version of the Citan. With premium flavor. Power comes from an inline-four turbocharged gas engine, but two diesel powerplants are also available. The interior features faux leather, LED lighting, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and smartphone integration.
Design Evaluation
American customers in search of a van with a premium badge can choose between the full-size Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or the mid-size Mercedes-Benz Metris (by the way, the European name for the Metris is Vito). In Europe, customers have the choice of a small van: the Citan. And together with the second generation of this nameplate, Mercedes has also added a premium version named T-Class. Measuring 4,498mm (177.1 inches) long and 1,811mm (71.3 inches) tall, the T-Class has room for five passengers. A long-wheelbase version with seven seats will be available soon.
Design-wise, it sure looks like a Mercedes-Benz, even if it has Renault's bones. The fundamental silhouette is similar to the Renault Kangoo's, but many things set these two cars apart. The German manufacturer insists on drivers getting that "Mercedes feel" from the new T-Class. So, the T got its own suspension tuning, which is very different from the Kangoo and the Citan.
Outside, there are few visual changes between the Citan and the T-Class. Likewise, there are no huge differences in the bodywork besides the body-colored bumpers as standard. In the same package, customers will also get the 16-inch alloy wheels.
It's all very business, and this is a good thing. Because the T-Class will be a car used mainly for shuttling people around. It's perfect for Uber Select. Or a taxi service.
Mercedes has put its style on the T-Class, resulting in a super-practical minivan with a premium feel. Even if this is a car perfect for a taxi or shuttle service, it is also perfect for an active family. Mercedes had done a good job of hiding the T-Class roots. You get an artificial leather interior with plenty of trimmed surfaces as standard, which all feel great. However, there is still a large amount of scratchy plastic to be found.
The driving position is excellent, even if you're position is quite high. You can adjust the seat and the steering wheel. Mounted in the center of the dashboard is a 7.0-inch MBUX infotainment system. Unfortunately, though, it runs an old version of Mercedes' software. It still has sat nav and supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it'll feel pretty outdated.
There are sliding doors for accessing the rear seats, which are very practical when trying to get inside the vehicle in tight parking spaces. For now, T-Class offers five seats, but a seven-seat version is in the works. With all five seats in place, you get 520 liters (18,4 cu-ft) of trunk space.
Some elements show the Renault base on which this car was built. For example, the rotary switches for the climate are identical to the ones mounted in the Renault or Dacia models. But the steering wheel and the analog dashboard (with a 5-inch integrated display) are all Mercedes-Benz. The Germans have also eliminated the right stalk that usually controls the windscreen wipers, just for a Mercedes-like feel. Hard plastics are still lower down on the dash and the door inserts. In addition, there is also a good amount of piano-black plastic, which is hard to clean, and prone to fingerprints.
Power comes from a range of inline-four engines, with two 1.5-liter diesel offerings and two turbocharged 1.3-liter gas options. The most powerful gas engine delivers 129 horsepower (131 PS) and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while the two turbodiesel powerplants and the more powerful gasoline engine can be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch (7G-DCT) transmission.
An electric version, named EQT, is already available in Europe. The electric version offers 282 kilometers (175 miles) of range using a 46-kWh battery. By the way, the EQT will be available with a Marco Polo module specially designed for camping aficionados. All the necessary kit is fitted in the trunk and can be removed easily. This would be a nice add-on to the normal Mercedes-Benz T-Class, as well.
The version driven here is the T 180 d with the automatic 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 180 in the model name is no indication of the engine displacement. The inline-four turbodiesel has a displacement of 1.5-liter and delivers 116 PS (114 HP) and 270 Nm (199 pound-feet). This is the most powerful diesel engine available on the T-Class, but it is not made for speed. It's a workhorse, and it takes 13.2 seconds to cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. But it is smooth and impressively quiet below 2000rpm. The dual-clutch box shifts early for extra efficiency, but you can take control and change the gears manually if desired. Sometimes, it is hard to move from a standstill smoothly, especially in reverse.
In terms of efficiency, the T 180 d will return up to 50mpg (4.7 l/100km) on the WLTP combined cycle.
MPV. Don't rush it, and you'll get a rewarding feeling around town. The suspension is the main element that was heavily revised by Mercedes for the T-Class versus its commercial van cousin. It has been optimized for carrying people rather than items. Comfort has been prioritized, but on the other hand, it is the small amount of lean into a corner if you carry too much speed. The steering is a bit numb, and a few systems, like crosswind assist, active lane keeping assist, and active steering assist, will tug at the wheel from time to time. On the active safety features list, we also find blind spot assist, attention assist, and speed limit assist.
Everyday Living
As I said before, this minivan is a European dream for shuttle drivers. Or black cabs, uber, bolt, Lyft, or other ride-sharing services. It's classy, comfortable, and offers plenty of space for five passengers. The rear seats are individual, so another plus for this premium minivan (the outer two seats have ISOFIX points for child seats). There's also an ISOFIX point in the front seat.
But this doesn't mean that you can't use the T-Class for a large family. Two adults, the kids, and even a dog will travel in perfect comfort. The rear sliding doors are practical and offer a large opening for accessing the rear seats. The front doors open at a 90 degrees angle, a van-like feature that was kept for the posh T-Class.
There is enough amount of trunk space with the seats up, but if you fold them all flat, the T-Class can really show its van-based skills with 2300 liters (81.2 cu-ft) of space. It has a normal hatch to access the trunk instead of the two-section rear doors usually found on commercial vans. The load area is big and basic, with a low-loading lip and a wide and even opening bay. The rear seats have a simple 60/40 folding arrangement.
On the Progressive Line, there is the NEOTEX trim with contrasting topstitching on the upper section of the instrument panel. Seats are upholstered in black ARTICO leather.
The T-class has a starting price of just under 30,000 euros, about $31,500 at current exchange rates—but we don't anticipate Mercedes-Benz will bring this vehicle Stateside anytime soon. A well-equipped Mercedes-Benz T-Class can go as high as 37,000 euros (around $39,950).
The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class is a perfect tool for two very important jobs: carrying your family on a fun road trip or making a living shuttling important people to the airport and back. It does both jobs very well. The diesel inline-four will return small numbers for fuel consumption, but don't expect any kind of sporty feel from it.
The T-Class is not cheap, and in Europe, it has quite stiff competition. Similar minivans like Volkswagen Caddy, Opel Combo Life, Peugeot Rifter, Citroen Berlingo, Ford Turneo Connect, and Renault Kangoo will give it a run for the money. But Mercedes brings the premium factor to the table, and this will be a strong selling point.
Pros:
Cons:
Pros:
- Comfortable at low speeds
- Premium interior
- A lot of interior space
- Practical sliding rear doors
- Large trunk
Cons:
- Dull styling
- Outdated infotainment system
- Wind noise at high speeds
- Sluggish turbodiesel engine
- Steep price tag