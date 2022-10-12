Renault Reinvents Its Practical Kangoo Model With a New Fully-Electric E-Tech Version

kWh

The all-new E-Tech Electric builds on the Kangoo's heritage, providing the practicality, safety, and comfort we've been used to.For its exterior design, the company kept the horizontal ribbed bonnet and the vertical front, and you'll find the charging outlet behind the logo housed in a grille. On top of it, you'll discover roof bars that can be adjusted without using any tools. The interior is similar to the combustion version, only it features a dashboard displaying the E-Tech info.The lithium-ion battery has a 45capacity, and it's made from 8 standalone and repairable modules. It will provide a range of up to 285 km (177 miles), which is probably enough for most everyday requirements. It also has an eight-year or 160,000 km (99,420 miles) warranty. If it drops under 70% of its nominal capacity, the manufacturer will replace them free of charge. Two onboard battery charging systems can be selected, an 11kw 3-phase AC charger for household use and a 22AC fast charger. The latter allows you to juice up the battery from 5% to 80% in 2h30.Let's say you were to use the convenient public charging points – connecting it to an 11 kW charger will top up the battery from 15% to 80% in 2h40, while a 7.4 kW wall box will work more slowly, taking you from 15% to 100% in less than six hours.The battery powers a 90 kW (120 hp) engine, delivering 245 Nm (181 ft-lbs.) of torque. We don't know the exact top speed, but an Eco mode will limit it to 110 kph (68 mph) and 56 kW (75 hp), so you'll have more range.Stopping power is critical for any vehicle, and the electric Kangoo features a conventional hydraulic braking system alongside an ARBS (Adaptative Regenerative Brake System). You can choose between three regenerative braking modes – Sailing (B1) limits regeneration for driving on motorways and expressways; Drive (B2) is the default regeneration for general use, and Brake (B3) offers maximum regeneration, meant for use in traffic jams or mountain roads.The E-Tech comes with a dual-zone A/C system powered by a heat pump. Besides being engineered to keep the range at its maximum, the heat pump's efficiency is optimal between 15°C and +15°C.Comfort and storage are fundamental for the Kangoo, and Renault claims you'll have more roominess than any other vehicle in its category – three adults can comfortably be seated. There are more than 49 liters (13 gallons) of storage space, including the Easy Life drawer.The boot has a generous 850-liter (22-gallon) capacity, and you can opt for a sliding second-row bench which upgrades it to 2,500 liters (660 gallons), exclusive to this electric model. You can also use the MyRenault smartphone app or the Renault Easy Link multimedia system to preheat or precool your vehicle, monitor your battery, find charging points or calculate if you'll be able to reach a destination without running out of battery.The Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric is available in three versions – Authentic, featuring essential equipment; Equilibre, ideal for an environmentally-friendly transport service; and Techno, meant for families or individuals who desire all the available comfort and safety.All in all, the electric Kangoo can be an excellent option for both commercial and transportation uses. It provides plenty of range for city use and will fall under newregulations that typically decrease the cost of ownership. As driving conditions can significantly vary, the French automaker included six traction and braking mode options to optimize convenience, and it's keeping its customers safe with 14 driver assistance systems, along with Level 2 automation.We don't know the price for the vehicle just yet, but more information will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show on the 17th of October. You can place an order starting November this year, and deliveries are estimated to start in early 2023.