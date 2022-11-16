2023 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hits the Adventure Trail with New Road Tripper Package

The makers of the original minivan will bring out a new package for the 2023 family car. Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper is the name of the continuator of the famous automobile. This is the company’s way of celebrating four decades since the first “family travel vehicle” emerged on the market.
Six generations have passed over the minivan wearing the five-pointed star emblem, and the 2023 Pacifica brags about being the safest in its class (comparing standard trim levels). According to the Stellantis sub-brand, “more than 115 standard and available safety and security features” will equip the following year’s Chrysler MPV.
Apart from the infotainment setup (standard Uconnect 5 system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or optional Uconnect Theater with Amazon Fire TV, the Pacifica sports a Stow ‘n Go seating and storage assembly and offers all-wheel drive transmission (gas-powered models only).
The pure ICE engines have alleged best-in-class towing capabilities (up to 3,600 pounds with the included Trailer Tow Group). Different carriers can be sited on the roof racks if the trailer does not provide sufficient space. And, to further emphasize the adventurous traits of the Road Tripper package, all-weather floor mats keep the car clean after an outdoor escapade.
The Road Tripper is available with Pacifica Touring L and Pacifica Touring L drivetrain choices (gasoline and hybrid), with three available liveries: Bright White, Brilliant Black, and Ceramic Gray. The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper will be available to order from the first quarter of next year, with deliveries from “spring 2023, just in time for the start of road trip season.”
The family adventure package costs $2,395 with the Touring L model, $2,095 with the Touring L AWD, and $1,495 for the hybrid version (all values represent the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). The name of the package - Road Tripper – was voted by Chrysler fans from a list of several proposed monikers.
