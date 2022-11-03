Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo Teased as the Sustainable Micro-Camper

Ever since Mercedes-Benz premiered the all-new T-Class as the second-generation Citan (again based on the Renault Kangoo, its third iteration this time) back in late April, we also knew that a fully electric version dubbed EQT would be coming.
Alas, we did not know when that would happen. And we also had no idea it would be accompanied by something cool. Now the mystery has been cleared because Mercedes-Benz just teased the upcoming official introduction of the EQT for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Even better, there is also a surprise.
Actually, Mercedes-Benz kind of spilled all the beans because the EQT is not the only one presented in the hero shot – but rather the Concept EQT Marco Polo. The latter is designed to provide a first glimpse of a potential “fully-fledged micro-camper” solution, albeit with an eco-conscious, sustainable twist.
And it bodes well for both the greater and larger Mercedes eCamper strategy (we have already seen an EQV made with Switzerland-based Sortimo Walter Rüegg) as well as for the expanded Marco Polo efforts. Remember, not long ago (around the summer’s end, actually), the German automaker also announced a new add-on micro-camper model for the T-Class series.
Now, the near-series concept EQT Marco Polo “provides the first outlook on a full-fledged, ex-works micro camper on a small van basis, which will expectedly celebrate its debut in the second half of 2023.” By the way, the regular EQT will also gain access to the Marco Polo module which includes a flexible unit with a bed and kitchen, both being capable of seamless installation and removal.
Additionally, Mercedes-Benz promises the premium small EQT van will combine the perks of the regular T-Class with all the fully electric advantages of a model that will still attract the attention of active families and recreationists. There are no technical details available just yet. But the German carmaker hid the battery in the underbody for a low center of gravity, and will “offer almost the same variability and practicality in the interior as the ICE-powered T-Class” sibling.
Actually, Mercedes-Benz kind of spilled all the beans because the EQT is not the only one presented in the hero shot – but rather the Concept EQT Marco Polo. The latter is designed to provide a first glimpse of a potential “fully-fledged micro-camper” solution, albeit with an eco-conscious, sustainable twist.
And it bodes well for both the greater and larger Mercedes eCamper strategy (we have already seen an EQV made with Switzerland-based Sortimo Walter Rüegg) as well as for the expanded Marco Polo efforts. Remember, not long ago (around the summer’s end, actually), the German automaker also announced a new add-on micro-camper model for the T-Class series.
Now, the near-series concept EQT Marco Polo “provides the first outlook on a full-fledged, ex-works micro camper on a small van basis, which will expectedly celebrate its debut in the second half of 2023.” By the way, the regular EQT will also gain access to the Marco Polo module which includes a flexible unit with a bed and kitchen, both being capable of seamless installation and removal.
Additionally, Mercedes-Benz promises the premium small EQT van will combine the perks of the regular T-Class with all the fully electric advantages of a model that will still attract the attention of active families and recreationists. There are no technical details available just yet. But the German carmaker hid the battery in the underbody for a low center of gravity, and will “offer almost the same variability and practicality in the interior as the ICE-powered T-Class” sibling.