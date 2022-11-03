Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mixes It With the Mercedes GLE in Mongolia, It's Not a Pretty Picture

You probably weren’t expecting to read the words ‘Rolls-Royce Cullinan’ and ‘Mongolia’ in the same sentence, but there are rich folks pretty much everywhere, including in Ulaanbaatar.
Mongolia’s capital city witnessed an expensive crash not long ago, presumably, considering that the only image of the aftermath that we could find was shared by supercar.fails on Instagram one day ago, which involved two costly high-riders: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Since the British luxury machine had two wheels on the sidewalk when the picture was taken, it probably means that it was parked when the accident happened. That would mean that it was the German executive crossover coupe that crashed into it.
However, that’s just our two cents, because the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story doesn’t say anything about it. Thus, if you have more information about this pricey accident involving the two SUVs, then feel free to share it with us in the comments area down below.
Besides the badly bruised left side, with deep marks on the front and rear quarter panels, and doors, the Cullinan has additional damages to its rear axle, as the wheel on the left side does seem to hang by a thread. As a result, besides the cosmetic work, it is going to need some new mechanical components too.
We don’t know what kind of damages the GLE Coupe has, but in all likelihood, the face, and particularly the left front end, is perhaps all messed up. Still, nothing that cannot be fixed here either, albeit for a considerable amount of money, because this is a Mercedes, and we all know that parts don’t come cheap, do we? It is probably safe to assume that none of the occupants of the two vehicles were injured as a result of this accident, and that is always good news to us.
Since the British luxury machine had two wheels on the sidewalk when the picture was taken, it probably means that it was parked when the accident happened. That would mean that it was the German executive crossover coupe that crashed into it.
However, that’s just our two cents, because the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story doesn’t say anything about it. Thus, if you have more information about this pricey accident involving the two SUVs, then feel free to share it with us in the comments area down below.
Besides the badly bruised left side, with deep marks on the front and rear quarter panels, and doors, the Cullinan has additional damages to its rear axle, as the wheel on the left side does seem to hang by a thread. As a result, besides the cosmetic work, it is going to need some new mechanical components too.
We don’t know what kind of damages the GLE Coupe has, but in all likelihood, the face, and particularly the left front end, is perhaps all messed up. Still, nothing that cannot be fixed here either, albeit for a considerable amount of money, because this is a Mercedes, and we all know that parts don’t come cheap, do we? It is probably safe to assume that none of the occupants of the two vehicles were injured as a result of this accident, and that is always good news to us.