Crashed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Deserves a Burial, Gets Listed for Sale in Miami Instead

Ever dreamed of owning your own Rolls-Royce Cullinan after seeing so many of them in the hands of the jet set? Well, now you can, and it’s not a scale model meant to decorate your desk, but a real luxury SUV that you won’t be doing any driving in.
The pictures speak for themselves, as this particular Cullinan was involved in a very brutal head-on collision. The accident has left extremely deep marks on its entire face, to the point where it’s not even recognizable as a Rolls-Royce anymore.
A huge chunk of the front end is missing, including the bumper, grille, and headlights. The front fenders can be literally thrown away, and so can the hood. Further back, however, it doesn’t seem to have any damage, unless you count the collapsed rear suspension. The cockpit looks rather good considering the severity of the impact, and the backseat has been used to store some of the parts that are no longer attached to this once fine ride.
It's clear that the engine isn’t salvageable, isn’t it? That’s a pity, considering that you won’t find a 6.75-liter V12, with twin-turbocharging, that easily. The mill produces 562 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and don’t ask about the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration, because this is a Rolls-Royce, in case you forgot, and they’re not exactly sprinters, but they’re not slow either.
As for the 'where you could find this wreckage', that would be in South Miami, Florida, with Copart advertising it on its website, part of an upcoming lot. We have no idea what anyone can do with it, yet assuming that you can buy it for cheap, then you might be able to strip it and sell the parts that are still in good condition online. Or you could just ‘park’ it in the garage, hoping you’ll bring it back to life one day, and tell everyone that you own a Cullinan in the meantime.
A huge chunk of the front end is missing, including the bumper, grille, and headlights. The front fenders can be literally thrown away, and so can the hood. Further back, however, it doesn’t seem to have any damage, unless you count the collapsed rear suspension. The cockpit looks rather good considering the severity of the impact, and the backseat has been used to store some of the parts that are no longer attached to this once fine ride.
It's clear that the engine isn’t salvageable, isn’t it? That’s a pity, considering that you won’t find a 6.75-liter V12, with twin-turbocharging, that easily. The mill produces 562 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and don’t ask about the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration, because this is a Rolls-Royce, in case you forgot, and they’re not exactly sprinters, but they’re not slow either.
As for the 'where you could find this wreckage', that would be in South Miami, Florida, with Copart advertising it on its website, part of an upcoming lot. We have no idea what anyone can do with it, yet assuming that you can buy it for cheap, then you might be able to strip it and sell the parts that are still in good condition online. Or you could just ‘park’ it in the garage, hoping you’ll bring it back to life one day, and tell everyone that you own a Cullinan in the meantime.