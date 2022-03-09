Nothing Can Faze This Classy 1970 Jeep Wagoneer, It's Like a Time Capsule

Classic cars can be many things, from an investment to a suitable alternative to a second-hand vehicle. Sometimes, you can even find one that sells for very little money, or at least one you can afford. And when that proves to be a very well preserved piece of automotive history, like this 1970 Jeep Wagoneer, you can consider yourself lucky.
The Jeep Wagoneer was the true founder of the burgeoning luxury SUV segment. Launched in November 1962, it introduced unheard-of features for the segment, such as the independent front suspension, the power steering, or the automatic transmission. There was no competitor on the market at the time and this situation would last for another 15 years until Range Rover sales began in the U.S.
The Wagoneer was the ultimate rugged Jeep in the late ’60s. It was built on a pickup truck ladder chassis like other offroaders of the time, but with a sophisticated station wagon-style body on top. It also had a low center of gravity which made it drive like a car, while also being able to perform heavy-duty tasks like towing or hauling. No wonder the Wagoneer stayed in production for 29 model years (1963–1991) with an almost unchanged body structure. This makes it the third longest-produced single generation car in U.S. automotive history.
Despite its long production run, the SJ Wagoneer is still considered a desirable collectible today. That’s why seeing one in good shape at Bring a Trailer made our hearts pound. This 1970 Jeep Wagoneer is not at his first auction, according to the listing. The current owner put his mark on this 4x4, with more rugged front and rear bumpers, a winch, and a roof rack, among other things.
The Buick 350-cu-in (5.7-liter) Dauntless V8 delivered 230 horsepower in its heyday and is mated to a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission. We don’t know its current power, considering the new fuel-injection system and the normal wear and tear. Since it was acquired by its current owner, the Wagoneer also got new shocks, as well as new suspension bushings and springs.
The Wagoneer is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer this week, with the last day of bidding on March 11. At the time of writing, the highest bid sat at $22,222. Since it sells with no reserve, this could be a sweet deal for the lucky winner.
