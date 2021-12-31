This Ferrari 458 Italia Was Too Hot to Handle, So It Got Demoted to Junk

Apparently, there are people out there who buy totally burnt out exotics, like this 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia. Otherwise, there’s no way of explaining the reason behind the ads that keep popping up on the ‘used’ car market.
You could own the best car repair shop in the world, and you still wouldn’t be able to save it, because there isn’t anything left that hasn’t been severely affected by fire. And if Copart hadn’t disclosed the make and model, we would’ve scratched our heads right now, trying to tell what type of Ferrari we’re dealing with, judging by the pattern of the wheels.
Updated a couple of days ago, the ad states that this Ferrari 458 Italia, which used to wear a blue coat, is located in Martinez, California. It also reveals the estimated retail value of such a ride, which is in excess of $270k for a pristine example.
We couldn’t possibly imagine what anyone might do with this pile of burned metal, rubber, and plastic, though we reckon that an artist might use some of the parts to make a sculpture of some sort. Either that, or you can simply put it on a shelf in the garage, and tell everyone that you have a Ferrari at home, though they probably would not believe you, even if you showed it to them.
Preceding the 488, which was replaced by the F8, the 458 did battle with other mid-engine supercars. It was put together between 2009 and 2015, and had a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8, hence the name. The power unit developed 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) at 9,000 rpm, and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm, directed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Performance-wise, it had a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed and could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds.
