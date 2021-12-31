This Ferrari 458 Italia Was Too Hot to Handle, So It Got Demoted to Junk

More on this:

1 Crashed Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Rests in Peace on the Used Car Market

2 The Ferrari 458 Italia Is an Agile, Timeless Beauty With Firsts and Lasts

3 Now This Is a Ford GT That You Can Finally Afford, Though It Won't Exactly Buff Out

4 Fire-Damaged 2019 Bugatti Chiron Is Now Very Expensive, Made of Unobtanium

5 Burned Down 2021 McLaren GT Is Really Pushing the Notion of “Car Sale”