Andy Warhol's Muse for His Cars Series Has Been Impeccably Restored and Is Up for Grabs

Nicknamed the “Warhol 300 SL,” this 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is up for grabs at no reserve during Sotheby’s Sealed auction. The car has been confirmed as being the exact same vehicle that inspired the famous American artist Andy Warhol to turn Mercedes-Benz cars into art. It can now find a new home after Brabus’ specialists put in two years of meticulous work.

