VANSPORTS Gives Mercedes-Benz Citan a Fresher Look

We don't get much of a chance to talk about the Mercedes-Benz Citan, but here's the German utility model getting a modification package from a company with a long history of modifying Mercedes vans.
VANSPORTS has launched two new alternatives. The first variant offers extra off-road efficiency and the second unleashes the sporty side of the Citan. The newest Mercedes-Benz Citan (W420) can now be equipped by the experts at VANSPORTS with the first tuning parts.
German company VANSPORTS, a Neuss-based Heinz Hartmann GmbH brand, has a multi-level customization program for the Citan. The utility model is equipped with 19-inch sporty wheels, with their black double-spoke looking like a real eye-catcher compared to the rather boring standard wheels.
In addition, the tuner supplements the Citan's wheel arches with some special accessories made of black glossy plastic. We also get the first suspension modifications in the form of lowering springs, which allow a lowering of about 30 millimeters.
In addition, the sport springs make handling noticeably more dynamic, especially when cornering, without sacrificing ride comfort. And for those who want just the opposite and want to equip their Citan for sporty comfort, lift springs are also available from July-August. These increase ground clearance slightly and make off-road use easier.
Together with custom-made 10 mm spacers, the new wheel/tire combination, whether lowered or raised, is aligned in the wheel arches. Incidentally, the VANSPORTS upgrades are suitable for both the Citan Tourer for passenger transport and the van. A front spoiler, side skirts, and various load sill protection strips are planned.
Also in preparation are more special exhaust pipes than those received from the factory and a matte black exterior color. Slight modifications for the interior should follow a few weeks later, including new design elements and lots of leather. Also planned are new floor mats, sporty-looking pedals, and aluminum side sills.
Unfortunately, there is no information about the prices of these changes.
