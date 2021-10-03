Mercedes-AMG Citan 45 Would Give New Meaning to 'Ultra-Fast Delivery'

Targeting those who need a minivan or small light commercial vehicle (depending on the body style) and think the Renault Kangoo is too bland, the new generation Mercedes-Benz Citan is here. It’s offered as a premium over its French cousin and has just been turned into an AMG, getting the ‘45’ suffix attached to its name.
Imagined with a typical AMG face, with the Panamericana grille taking center stage up front, flanked by the B-Class-like headlamps, and sprinkled with an AMG A 45 S bumper, wheels and brakes, the rendering was signed by XTomi and imagines an impossible variant of the Citan. Why impossible, you ask? Allow us to explain.
First, an AMG Citan 45 would be too expensive for its own good, and second, you cannot exactly stuff the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and peripherals of the 45 family under the hood, nor the DCT transmissions and specially adapted 4Matic AWD, because it has nothing in common with those models.
Like its predecessor, the new generation shares its nuts and bolts with the Renault Kangoo, having the VW Caddy, Toyota ProAce City, Opel Combo, Ford Tourneo Connect, and others in its sights. It is built on the CMF-C platform, which in turn underpins a wide number of Renault-Nissan vehicles, including the Megane IV, Qashqai/Rogue Sport, X-Trail/Rogue, and Townstar, and even the Infiniti QX50.
Thus, you won’t exactly take the 2022 Citan to the track anytime soon, as the only engines available at launch are the 1.3-liter gasoline and 1.5-liter diesel. The former is offered in two outputs, 101 and 129 hp, and the oil burner comes in the 74, 94, and 114 hp flavors. A battery-powered variant, dubbed the eCitan, will join the family next year, with a targeted range of 177 miles (285 km) on the WLTP cycle, and fast-charging capability.
