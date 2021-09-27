Nissan Unveils New Townstar LCV With Two Drivetrains, Including All-Electric Version

Folks, Nissan has been meeting driver needs before cars were even a major part of our society. Producing vehicles in some for or another since the beginning of last century, this Japanese manufacturer has a car for everyone and nearly every industry that utilizes a vehicle of sorts.
If you feel that the electrified future is not here, take major automakers as the perfect example of where trends are and going. Since companies like VW, Honda, Peugeot, even Vauxhall, are all smashing the market with electric LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles), Nissan decided that their already present e-NV200 needed some backup.
Now, the new vehicle released is known as the Townstar, an LCV meant for “building on the success of the Nissan e-NV200,” a vehicle with an already secure presence on the market. However, the Townstar is available in both gasoline and all-electric drivetrains.
Beyond this, it’s a vehicle meant for a large cargo load, up to 800 kg (1,763 lbs) and with 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs) of towing capacity. To keep things safe, the Townstar also employs over 20 different safety and assist features aimed at utter safety.
ICE version includes a “refined” 1.3-liter engine that can crank out 130 hp and a generous 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque. Seeing as how this sucker is meant more for carrying cargo around town, this power should do while keeping consumption as low as possible.
The all-electric version is equipped with a 44-kWh battery and includes a max power output of 90 kW (122 hp) with 245 Nm (180.7 lb-ft) of torque. Currently “pending homologation” is the EVs range, up to 177 miles (284.8 kilometers), just perfect for any cargo distribution service. According to Nissan, this is a 43% improvement over the existing e-NV200, and, since Nissan seems to be targeting SMEs (Small and Mid-Size Enterprises), these sorts of specs are sure to attract several business owners.
To understand why Nissan would do this, Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV & corporate sales director of Nissan Europe, says this, "Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, ergonomic design and unique technologies, the all-new Townstar is comprehensively equipped to meet customers' ever-changing needs."
One thing to note about the whole electric fleet movement that we’re experiencing is that owners of businesses are already starting to see major cost savings because of their choice of incorporating an electric fleet into daily operations, no matter how small the level of EV influence applied.
is equipped with an array of features aimed at keeping the driver and cargo in optimum working conditions. From side wind assist to trailer sway assist, emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and even hands-free parking, all are standard.
But the main feature is the Around View Monitor (AVM) system, a first for the compact van segment of the company. With countless cameras, the system displays 360 degrees of overview of the area around the Townstar. Added to the mix are things like E-Call, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless phone charging. Depending on the drivetrain future owners select, some of these options will differ.
The Townstar is built on an Alliance CMF-C platform which has seen the birthing of vehicles like the Qashqai and a few others from different automakers inclusive of Renault and Mitsubishi, obviously. In terms of styling, both inside and out, the all-electric version of the new LCV takes some of its aesthetic cues from the Ariya including the LED headlights and front shield. The combustion version features a redesigned grill that optimizes airflow around the bumper and wheels. As for the cargo bay doors, all model feature 60/40 French doors with 180-degree opening.
got my attention, and the same thing that’s sure to appeal to future owners of the Townstar is its range. With 177 miles (284.8 kilometers), this vehicle could easily run a route around a neighborhood, several times in one day. Wait for it, an 80% recharge on a DC charger is only going to take 42 minutes, less than an average lunch break.
Being the outdoor junky that I am, what I would do is modify this sucker until I have myself a nice little electric vehicle I can hit up the local coast with, as long as I plan my trip according to charging stations; that cargo bay looks perfect for a bed. Maybe a bike rack mounted to the rear doors.
With tech and industries moving the way they are, I’m sure we’ll be seeing bigger, better, and smarter solution oriented EVs in the months and years to come, so stay tuned, at least to find out how much the new Townstar will cost, as pricing is yet to be announced.
