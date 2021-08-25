Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Last Commercial Vans to Use a Combustion Engine, the Citan

5 Mercedes Updates All Its Sprinter Vans, Makes Them Quieter and More Efficient

This latest Citan commercial van marks the last new vehicle project in development for commercial customers at Mercedes-Benz to use a combustion engine. The company says future new commercial van developments will only be offered with an electric drivetrain. 8 photos



Available in both Panel Van and Tourer versions, the new Citan can be ordered in mid-September of 2021 and the starting price is expected to be less than 23,800 euros ($28,000). The price of the basic model is expected to come in around 20,000 euros ($24,000).



"The new Citan in the small vans segment will round off our portfolio. It was entirely re-developed by professionals for professionals,” said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. "At the same time, the Citan is also the last new vehicle project for commercial customers at Mercedes-Benz Vans to use a combustion engine."



This Citan will feature comfort and convenience systems familiar to Mercedes passenger car owners such as the THERMOTRONIC, KEYLESS-GO starting function and an electric parking brake.



At the time of launch, the Citan range of engines includes three diesel and two gasoline versions. The 85 kW version of the diesel engine features an overboost function which generates up to 89 kW of power and 295 Nm of torque.



The new Citan will also offer radar and ultrasonic sensors as well as cameras capable of offering warnings or providing assistance to the driver by intervening with Active Lane Keeping Assist which provides steering interventions. ABS and ESP systems in the new generation of Citan models are also complemented with features such as Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, the fatigue-warning system ATTENTION ASSIST and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system as standard.



As options, Mercedes offers including Active Distance Assist and Active Steering Assist which helps the driver keep the Citan centered in a lane on the highway.







The interior of the Citan features an elegantly curved instrument panel support, and the instrument unit itself is cut out of a shape meant to evoke a wing. The wing is the focal point of the Citan and includes an instrument cluster, screen (optional) and the central air vents. It also includes a practical stowage compartment for rapid access to important items.



The seats of the standard Citan Panel Van are upholstered in Caluma fabric which features black with fine white lines. As an option, Norwich fabric is also available, and that variant is black with a grey honeycomb structure. The Norwich fabric is offered as standard in the Tourer model.



Both Citan models are available to order with an Interior Design Package which features components such as a high-gloss black trim element in the instrument panel support and chrome frames around the air vents in the instrument panel and on the speakers are included in that package. The interior door handles are chrome-plated.



