All-New Mercedes-Benz Citan to Debut on August 25 Alongside eCitan EV Sibling

Introduced back in 2012 as a reworked version of the Renault Kangoo panel van, the Mercedes-Benz Citan came to replace the Vaneo compact MPV as well as serve both commercial and leisure activity vehicle duties. Still, before it manages to complete the decade benchmark, an all-new Citan will be out and about, alongside the battery-powered eCitan and upscale passenger-vehicle T-Class siblings.

17 photos