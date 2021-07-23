All-New Mercedes-Benz Citan to Debut on August 25 Alongside eCitan EV Sibling

Introduced back in 2012 as a reworked version of the Renault Kangoo panel van, the Mercedes-Benz Citan came to replace the Vaneo compact MPV as well as serve both commercial and leisure activity vehicle duties. Still, before it manages to complete the decade benchmark, an all-new Citan will be out and about, alongside the battery-powered eCitan and upscale passenger-vehicle T-Class siblings.
Yes, we kind of already knew that because the spy photographers were hard at work very recently to capture the upcoming T-Class, but here’s also official confirmation from Mercedes-Benz itself. So, a new Citan is being promised to bring “compact outside dimensions with generous space and high functionality.” And the best part is that we are not going to have to wait long for the company to live up to the segment’s hype.
After all, the German automaker delivered a shady teaser with a CGI version of the Citan as background for the real highlight – both the second-generation Citan and the eCitan electric version will be officially revealed on August 25th, from 2:00 p.m. (CEST) - which is 5:00 a.m. PST and 8.00 a.m. ET.
Both the new small van and its fully electric model variant (perhaps alongside the T-Class as well) will be showcased during an online event held on the Mercedes me media online platform, as it has become traditional since you know who struck. There are no exact details for now, although Mercedes muses about things such as “unmistakable design and driving behavior” or “safety and connectivity.”
These should go along just fine with the “generous offering of space with a high load volume.” But at least we do know the new generation Citan and eCitan will have “wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and right sides of the vehicle, as well as a low loading sill.” And there’s even going to be a comfortable Citan Tourer if the new T-Class is too expensive for the family budget.
