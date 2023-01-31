2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001 Just Sold for a Whopping $490,000 at Auction

It was a busy weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, as numerous cool rides found new homes, including the first production GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1. The 2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001 was among them, and it changed hands for a small fortune.
According to the auction house, the first production 2024 Ford Mustang raised a bid of $490,000. An additional $50,000 were donated by San Tan Ford, and another $25,000 by Michelle Mauzy, a philanthropist and member of the Barrett-Jackson family. In total, the pony car raised $565,000, and the entire sum will benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
As for the car in question, it is a Mustang GT, meaning that it packs the Blue Oval’s fourth-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8. This can be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, and it yanks out 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. Get the car with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system, and see those numbers climb to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).
Should you want a bit more power from your new-gen Ford Mustang, then the Dark Horse is the one to go for, until the Shelby models arrive anyway. This one uses the same power unit, albeit with a few tweaks, and can be revved up to 7,500 rpm. Getting the Mustang Dark Horse over the normal GT means enjoying 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque at a hard push of the loud pedal. At the opposite end of the family sits the Mustang EcoBoost. Even if it still has a 2.3-liter displacement, the four-banger is said to be brand new. According to the Dearborn company, it pumps out 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm).
We have yet to learn how much the 2024 Mustang costs and chances are Ford will reveal the full pricing details shortly before the new-gen muscle car starts arriving at dealers this summer. Meanwhile, the outgoing Mustang is still listed on the brand’s official website, carrying a $27,770 MSRP for the EcoBoost Fastback and $32,795 for the EcoBoost Premium Fastback. The EcoBoost Convertible can be yours from $33,270, excluding destination, and the EcoBoost Premium Convertible from $38,295.
The most affordable V8-powered model, the 2023 Mustang GT Fastback, starts at $38,345, and for the GT Premium Fastback, you are looking at a minimum of $43,365. For the Mustang GT Premium Convertible, you will have to fork out at least $48,865, and the Mustang Mach 1 and Mach 1 Premium are accompanied by MSRPs of $56,570 and $58,665, respectively. The ultra-powerful Shelby GT500 was retired after the 2022 model year.
