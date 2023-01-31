2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001 Just Sold for a Whopping $490,000 at Auction

More on this:

1 New 2024 Ford Mustang Burns Rubber Without Bending Any Curbs, Has the Curse Been Lifted?

2 Honest Dealer Selling 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at MSRP, GT and EB Under Invoice

3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Get Your Hands on the First-Ever 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001

4 All-New 2024 Ford Mustang vs Current 2023 Mustang: Here’s How They Stack Up

5 2024 Ford Mustang: New From the Inside Out