2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001 Just Sold for a Whopping $490,000 at Auction

kW

According to the auction house, the first production 2024 Ford Mustang raised a bid of $490,000. An additional $50,000 were donated by San Tan Ford, and another $25,000 by Michelle Mauzy, a philanthropist and member of the Barrett-Jackson family. In total, the pony car raised $565,000, and the entire sum will benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).As for the car in question, it is a Mustang GT, meaning that it packs the Blue Oval’s fourth-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8. This can be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, and it yanks out 480 hp (487 ps/358) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. Get the car with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system, and see those numbers climb to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).Should you want a bit more power from your new-gen Ford Mustang , then the Dark Horse is the one to go for, until the Shelby models arrive anyway. This one uses the same power unit, albeit with a few tweaks, and can be revved up to 7,500 rpm. Getting the Mustang Dark Horse over the normal GT means enjoying 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque at a hard push of the loud pedal. At the opposite end of the family sits the Mustang EcoBoost. Even if it still has a 2.3-liter displacement, the four-banger is said to be brand new. According to the Dearborn company, it pumps out 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm).We have yet to learn how much the 2024 Mustang costs and chances are Ford will reveal the full pricing details shortly before the new-gen muscle car starts arriving at dealers this summer. Meanwhile, the outgoing Mustang is still listed on the brand’s official website, carrying a $27,770 MSRP for the EcoBoost Fastback and $32,795 for the EcoBoost Premium Fastback. The EcoBoost Convertible can be yours from $33,270, excluding destination, and the EcoBoost Premium Convertible from $38,295.The most affordable V8-powered model, the 2023 Mustang GT Fastback, starts at $38,345, and for the GT Premium Fastback, you are looking at a minimum of $43,365. For the Mustang GT Premium Convertible, you will have to fork out at least $48,865, and the Mustang Mach 1 and Mach 1 Premium are accompanied by MSRPs of $56,570 and $58,665, respectively. The ultra-powerful Shelby GT500 was retired after the 2022 model year.